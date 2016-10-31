The federal government will not boost the number of immigrants Canada welcomes in 2017, despite a recommendation from an expert panel to do so.

Immigration Minister John McCallum tabled the Liberal government’s 2017 immigration targets in the House of Commons Monday. The annual report said that Canada plans to accept a total of 300,000 new permanent residents in 2017 – the same target as 2016.

The new federal targets come on the heels of recommendations from a federal panel calling for a major increase in immigration as a response to demographic challenges.

The Advisory Council on Economic Growth released recommendations on Oct. 20 that said annual immigration should be increased over a five-year period by 50 per cent from 300,000 to 450,000. Mr. McCallum indicated last week that the government would not meet the suggested target.

“That’s an enormous number,” Mr. McCallum told reporters Wednesday. He said many stakeholder groups have urged him to increase Canada’s current immigration target of 300,000, but many Canadians have also said they do not support a major increase. He also said there is a significant federal expense in accepting more immigrants.

Federal policy makers have long been concerned with the looming shift in the dependency ratio that will come as the baby boom generation leaves the workforce. The ratio is defined as the ratio of seniors to working-age Canadians.

However the council’s own research shows even a 50-per-cent increase in annual immigration will only reduce the ratio by 1.6 per cent in 2030, from 37.3 per cent to 35.7 per cent. Still, the council said that change would reduce fiscal strain on the federal government, which would reduce the need for future tax increases or cuts to benefits.

During a recent committee appearance, the chair of the 14-member growth council, Dominic Barton, said an increase in immigration should be focused on attracting younger people, including foreign students graduating from Canadian universities.

“That talent would be very targeted,” he told MPs on the House of Commons Finance Committee. “It would be younger people with particular skills that we’re looking for. We think we could leverage the great universities we have in Canada in terms of attracting more talent to be able to come to the country. We think that’s actually quite essential given the significant drop we’re going to have in our workforce over the next 10 to 15 years.”

The council also called for changes that would make it easier for businesses to bring in temporary foreign workers to fill senior and specialized positions.

Monday’s report also announced an increase to the number of economic immigrants from 160,600 in 2016 to 172,500 in 2017. The increase to the economic category comes after a decrease in 2016 to accommodate the Liberal government’s election campaign promise to resettle tens of thousands of Syrian refugees. Canada has more than 33,000 Syrians since December 2015.

There will be a significant drop in the number of refugees Canada plans to resettle next year – down from a target of 55,800 in 2016 to 40,000 in 2017.

In 2016, the Liberals aimed to welcome between 280,000 and 305,000 – with a target of 300,000 – new permanent residents, an increase from the Conservative target of 279,200 for 2015. If the government reaches its 2016 target, it will mark the first time Canada has resettled more than 300,000 new permanent residents in one year since 1913.

Report Typo/Error