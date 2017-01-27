CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> The Liberal government is changing its rules around fundraisers after a series of revelations broken by Globe reporters Robert Fife and Steven Chase last year. The reforms include: all fundraisers must take place in public areas, not private homes; the events must be publicly advertised, not secret; and the parties must release reports that detail who went to the fundraisers and how much they donated. Many of the fundraisers uncovered by The Globe last year took place in the homes of wealthy businessmen where the Prime Minister admits he was lobbied. A Nanos Research poll conducted for The Globe indicated the Canadian public wasn’t happy about the fundraisers.
> A report commissioned by the federal government says Ottawa should intervene to help the journalism business. The Public Policy Forum says a minor change in the tax code -- to divert advertising dollars away from foreign-owned websites -- could free up hundreds of millions of dollars that could be reinvested in civic journalism. (Read the full report here.) The Liberal government has signalled they will take some action this year.
> Nearly 50,000 Canadian users of eBay have signed a letter asking the government to raise the duty-free limit for shoppers online, which is currently $20. It’s part of a broader debate about how to deal with sales taxes in an era of cross-border online sales.
> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled the ranks of his parliamentary secretaries, the group of MPs who assist ministers in their duties. The jobs come with a modest pay bump and the chance to move up to cabinet one day.
> A group of academics is urging the Liberal government not to water down its bill to create better parliamentary oversight of national security issues.
> The arrival of hundreds of Tamil migrants aboard the Sun Sea ship in 2010 sparked a fierce debate about how Canada deals with asylum seekers, and the former Conservative government introduced tougher rules for refugee detention in 2012 in response to the incident. But four men accused of organizing the voyage were not convicted at a human-smuggling trial this week, and refugee advocates say it’s time to roll back the tougher rules.
> Michael Applebaum, former mayor of Montreal, has been found guilty of fraud and corruption.
> And Brian Jean, the leader of Alberta’s Wildrose Party, has made a significant change of mind: He is now backing a merger of the province’s two conservative parties -- if members want it -- and will seek the leadership of the unified party if it happens.
> British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump today in Washington. Ms. May will be the first foreign leader to meet with Mr. Trump and called on the new U.S. leader to renew the two countries’ special relationship. The world is watching nervously.
> The White House’s chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, says the Washington media should “keep its mouth shut.” “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States,” Mr. Bannon told the New York Times.
> The senior management of the U.S. State Department has been forced out.
> Mr. Trump called acting National Park Service director Michael Reynolds the day after his inauguration, not to talk about national parks or to talk about public service for that matter, but to personally demand proof for Mr. Trump’s false claims about the size of his inauguration.
> The U.S.-Mexico relationship is on thin ice. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump followed through on his inflammatory rhetoric from the campaign with orders to build the wall and expand deportations. The White House then followed that up on Thursday by saying that Mr. Trump wanted a plan that would put a 20 per cent tax on all goods imported from Mexico in order to pay for the wall. They have since walked back that plan.
Bunkers aren’t just for the Cold War any more: the New Yorker reports on a cabal of wealthy Americans -- from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to Wall Street hedge-fund managers -- who are stocking up on survival gear and preparing for the end times.
Campbell Clark (Globe and Mail): “It’s hard to tell if anything ever comes out of Mr. Trump’s mouth, or his Twitter account, that isn’t a negotiating tactic of a kind. The President is probably smiling at sending the Mexicans scrambling. Mr. Trump is willing to spark chaos, and risk damage to the global economy, if he might come out a winner.” (for subscribers)
Simon Houpt (Globe and Mail): “If Canadian news outlets get the massive federal bailout that a new think-tank report is calling for, they might want to send a thank-you note to Donald Trump. Mr. Trump’s unexpected election, and the explosion of fake news that some have suggested helped vault him into the White House, hover like a smiling Satan over the report...Mr. Trump is mentioned 17 times by name.”
Edward Greenspon (Globe and Mail): “A much-needed debate is breaking out in Canada about the threat to democracy of the ever-weakening state of the news media. Even before the recent U.S. presidential election, Canadian governments were concerned about the weakened ability of the news media to inform the public about their democracy.”
Andrew Potter (Ottawa Citizen): “The sort of truth we are fighting over is more like a collective agreement, a shared set of assumptions and commitments about what words mean and how we will respond when certain sentences are uttered. Karl Rove famously dismissed what he called ‘the reality-based community,’ and in doing so he was declaring a manifesto for 21st-century politics. He was also acknowledging the fundamental point, which is that for all intents and purposes, truth is simply what we all agree it is.”
Jennifer Rubin (The Washington Post): “[House Speaker Paul] Ryan may be heartened by hearing, The President wants tax reform. That means nothing. One cannot tell if Congress and Trump are on the same page until Trump knows what he wants, and Ryan will never get a definitive answer until Trump either supports what Congress produces or declares it ‘stupid’ or a ‘loser.’ Trump wants crowds, ‘wins,’ acclaim, respect and adulation; what legislative product he gets matters only insofar as it provides him with emotional sustenance.”
Josephine Livingstone (The New Republic): “The connection between Nineteen Eighty-Four and World War II makes it the wrong dystopia for our times. When [Trump Adviser Kellyanne] Conway cites ‘alternative facts,’ she implicitly admits that there is more than one way to see things—she simply doesn’t care. Trump’s administration doesn’t even try to cover up its lies. Instead, it assumes that ideological divides among the American citizenry will ensure that the lies don’t matter.”
