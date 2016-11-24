The Liberal government has introduced legislation that makes seven changes to Canada’s voting system and repeals controversial elements of the former Conservative government’s law.

Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef said Thursday the changes repeal elements of the Conservatives’ Fair Elections Act that make it harder for Canadians to vote.

Ms. Monsef said the changes represent “a strong package for change,” and asked the opposition members to work with the government to make improvements.

The changes include: reinstating the voter information card as identification; allowing vouching; expanding the chief electoral officer’s mandate to include broad public education campaigns; creating a national register of electors to pre-register youth aged 14 to 17; helping Elections Canada clean up data; having the Commissioner of Canada Elections, who investigates complains of fraud, report to the chief electoral officer again; and expanding voting rights to one million Canadians living abroad.

“We listened and we’re acting,” Ms. Monsef said at a press conference Thursday.

The announcement comes as an all-party parliamentary committee will present its report next Thursday about suggested changes to Canada’s electoral system. The Liberal government promised during last year’s election campaign to change the current first-past-the-post voting system to make it more fair.

Report Typo/Error