A Conservative anti-racism motion has been blocked by Liberal MPs who want their own version condemning Islamophobia to pass instead.

Conservative MP David Anderson’s anti-racism motion failed in a vote of 165 to 126 in the House of Commons on Tuesday, after Liberal MPs, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, voted against it.

The Tories introduced their own anti-racism motion in response to Liberal MP Iqra Khalid’s motion M-103, which calls on the government to “condemn Islamophobia” and “all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination” and to study the issue at the heritage committee and make recommendations. For procedural reasons, the Liberal motion will not be voted on until April.

The Conservatives have expressed concerns that the Liberal version could stifle freedom of speech, including criticisms of Islam. They also say it’s more inclusive to treat all religions equally.

Mr. Anderson’s motion, which mirrored almost exactly that of the Liberals, condemns “all forms of system racism, religious intolerance, and discrimination of Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, and other religious communities,” but did not specifically mention Islamophobia.

It also states that “Canadian society is not immune to the climate of hate and fear exemplified by the recent and senseless violent acts at a Quebec City mosque,” referencing last month’s deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque that left six men dead.

Liberal MP Frank Baylis, who introduced an e-petition last year on which Ms. Khalid’s motion is based, said if the Conservative version passed, the Liberal one would be considered moot.

“If it is voted on first, the other motion will be deemed repetitive, and will then die,” he said. “It’s a political game.”

The NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Green Party’s Elizabeth May supported the Conservative motion.

Representatives from the Canadian Muslim Forum urged Parliamentarians to pass the Liberal version of the motion.

Samer Majzoub, the forum’s president, said the Conservatives’ reaction has, directly or indirectly, “created waves of Islamophobia all over the country.”

“This motion, unfortunately…came as trying to de-legitimatize the M-103, and trying really to degrade this motion,” Mr. Majzoub told reporters Tuesday before the vote.

He added M-103 won’t impact on free speech and isn’t going to change any laws. “The Muslim community is not asking for a law that favours Muslims over any other one. We are just asking for safety.”

Kathy Malas, the organization’s vice president, said it’s important for Islamophobia to be included in the motion.

“The motion initially included Islamophobia because like anti-Semitism, it is an issue, so we need to mention it in a motion to recognize the phenomenon in order to tackle it,” she said. “So that’s why we insist on including this word.”

Ms. Malas said the group tried to meet with Conservative MPs on Parliament Hill Tuesday, but none confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Ontario legislature is expected to debate its own version of an anti-Islamophobia motion on Thursday. The motion, introduced by Liberal MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers, denounces attacks, threats of violence and hate crimes against Muslims and condemns “all forms of Islamophobia.”

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown’s office said he will vote in favour of the motion and has instructed his caucus to do the same.

“I will always stand in opposition to any form of hate,” Mr. Brown said in a statement Tuesday. “The wonderful thing about our province is that it is incredibly diverse. Those who are of Muslim faith should never have to face discrimination or acts of hatred.”

In the fall of 2015 the Quebec National Assembly unanimously adopted a motion condemning Islamophobia. When the motion was introduced, the governing Liberals and opposition Parti Québécois and Coalition Avenir Québec tried to eliminate the word “Islamophobia” in favour of something they described as more inclusive.

The motion’s sponsor, fourth-party Québec Solidaire member Françoise David, refused to water it down and the other parties backed down.

“Let’s call it what it is,” Ms. David said during debate over the motion. “As this house has in the past condemned other acts, including acts of anti-Semitism, we should be able to condemn Islamophobic speech and acts.”

With a report from Les Perreaux

