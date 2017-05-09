The Liberal government has used its superior numbers in the House of Commons to vote down a non-confidence motion brought against Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

The Conservative motion was defeated by a vote of 171-122.

The motion came after Sajjan exaggerated his role in Operation Medusa, a key battle involving the Canadian Forces in Afghanistan in 2006.

The minister apologized for the comments, but the Tories said that wasn’t good enough.

They accused him of a pattern of misleading statements which they said hurt his credibility and standing with the troops.

Sajjan is currently on his way home from an anti-ISIL meeting in Copenhagen and is expected to roll out the Liberals’ new defence policy next week.

