Veteran MP Lisa Raitt has announced she will join the Conservative leadership race.

Ms. Raitt declared her intentions to run for party leader in a Facebook announcement on Wednesday.

First elected in 2008, Ms. Raitt was a longtime cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s government. She has served as natural resources minister, labour minister and transport minister, and recently stepped down as her party’s finance critic in preparation for her leadership bid. Ms. Raitt hails from Cape Breton, N.S., and represents the Toronto-area riding of Milton, Ont.

Her entry adds a more familiar name to a race that now includes 10 candidates: Chris Alexander, Maxime Bernier, Steven Blaney, Michael Chong, Kellie Leitch, Deepak Obhrai, Erin O’Toole, Andrew Scheer and Brad Trost.

So far the race has been defined by immigration issues. Ms. Leitch first proposed the idea to screen immigrants for “anti-Canadian values,” igniting a debate within her own party about immigration policy and Canadian identity. Mr. Blaney, the former public safety minister, has since proposed a ban on the niqab at polling stations, citizenship ceremonies and in the federal public service, and on Wednesday said he would strike a “royal commission on Canadian identity” to examine past and current challenges to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Mr. Chong, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday he would cut federal income and corporate taxes with revenue from a tax on carbon emissions.

The first Conservative leadership debate takes place next Thursday in Saskatoon.

