Federal Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd says she has launched an investigation into the governing Liberals’ cash-for-access fundraisers.

Testifying before the House of Commons ethics committee, Ms. Shepherd said she is concerned about wealthy donors – with a potential interest in obtaining government favours – ‎paying up to $1,500 to meet senior ministers at private fundraisers.

“Obviously the placing of the public office holder in a conflict of interest is something [that] would be a potential breach of the [Lobbying] Act, so all I will say is that I am currently at looking into it,” she said.

‎Ms. Shepherd said she will be looking into the role played by Apotex chairman Barry Sherman in helping to organize a $500-a-ticket fundraiser where Finance Minister Bill Morneau is the feature attraction on Nov 7.

The giant generic drug manufacturer has lobbied the finance department on three occasions. Apotex has also lobbied Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland and Health Minister Jane Philpott.

“This is an issue that potentially creates a real or apparent conflict of interest, which is why I am looking into it,” she said.

Ms. Shepherd said she launched the investigation after The Globe and Mail ‎reported Mr. Sherman’s role in the Nov. 7 fundraiser. She also received a complaint about the event from Democracy Watch.

The lobbying czar said her investigators will seek details from the government and Liberal Party of Canada on other fundraisers where donors are paying up to $1,500 to hobnob with ministers.

The Globe has reported on at least 20 fundraisers featuring the Innovation Minister, finance minister, Infrastructure Minister and Canadian Heritage Minister.

Report Typo/Error