Why Malala Yousafzai is becoming an honorary Canadian today, and why it took so long





Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani education activist who miraculously survived a Taliban assassination attempt, will address Parliament on Wednesday as she becomes the sixth person to be awarded the distinction of being an honorary Canadian. The event marks the end of nearly four years of effort, first by the previous Conservative government and then by the current Liberal one, to recognize Ms. Yousafzai’s achievements in promoting the rights of girls and women to go to school.





Malala Yousufzai is seen recuperating at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Oct. 19, 2012. QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL BIRMINGHAM/REUTERS

Who is Malala Yousafzai?

The Pakistani education activist came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012 as she was leaving school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, northwest of the country’s capital, Islamabad. She was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education.

She now lives in Britain, where she received medical treatment after she was shot. Ms. Yousafzai said that when she finishes secondary school in June, she would like to study philosophy, politics and economics at university. Ms. Yousafzai, now 19, was the youngest person to win the Nobel peace prize in 2014 when she was 17.





Earlier this week she was appointed a UN Messenger of Peace, the youngest person ever to hold that title, and she reiterated her dedication to the cause of girls’ education:

The extremists tried all their best to stop me, they tried to kill me and they didn’t succeed. Now this is a new life, this is a second life and it is for the purpose of education.





Rona Ambrose introduces prime minister Stephen Harper at an event in Edmonton on March 8, 2007. JOHN ULAN/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Why Canada has long wanted to honour her

The groundwork to make Ms. Yousafzai an honorary citizen began several months after she was shot. It was a political initiative tied into the Conservatives’ foreign aid focus on maternal, newborn and child health, Rachel Curran, former prime minister Stephen Harper’s former director of policy, said in an interview:

It was just really a sense that this young woman is doing really important work, it’s going to be increasingly important, we want to highlight it in Canada and highlight it internationally as well. ‘How can we bestow one of our greatest honours on her?’ We landed on that because it was the most significant thing we could do to draw attention to her work.

The idea to commemorate her work in that way began as a discussion among senior political advisers to Mr. Harper early in 2013. Rona Ambrose, then a Conservative MP and now the interim party leader, invited Ms. Yousafzai to Toronto in 2014 to mark the International Day of the Girl, an event now on the United Nations’ annual calendar thanks to Ms. Ambrose’s work as status of women minister in 2011. But once Ms. Yousafzai accepted, planning began for a second event – granting her honorary Canadian citizenship, a promise the Conservative government made in their 2013 throne speech.





A Canadian flag flies outside Parliament Hill, backlit by the setting sun, on Oct. 22, 2014, after much of the city’s downtown was in lockdown because of a shooting in Centre Block and at the National War Memorial. FRED LUM/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Why she missed it the last time

Ms. Yousafzai was due to receive the honour from Mr. Harper at a Toronto-area high school on Oct. 22, 2014. That afternoon, Mr. Harper, his wife Laureen, Ms. Ambrose and a star-studded lineup of other Canadian women were to gather.

Ms. Ambrose was at the school already when shocking news came: a gunman had stormed Parliament Hill after leaving an honour guard – Corporal Nathan Cirillo – dead at the nearby National War Memorial. Mr. Harper was locked inside the Conservative caucus room, and Ms. Yousafzai was at the Toronto airport with Laureen, locked down there as well. The event was cancelled, and efforts to reschedule for the next day were quashed, too – Ms. Yousafzai was too prominent a potential target, Ms. Ambrose said organizers were told.

In an interview, Ms. Ambrose described it as a moment replete with irony: a woman targeted by Islamic militants in her own country then ends up silenced by an extremist-inspired attack in Canada:

This irony didn’t escape me. The fact that this kind of Islamic extremism, (which) takes the shape of anti-girl, anti-women rights in every possible way … also arrived that day.





Who else has received honorary citizenship?

The other five honorary citizens are the Dalai Lama, the Aga Khan, Nelson Mandela, Burmese activist Aung San Suu Kyi and Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg.

From left: The Aga Khan, Raoul Wallenberg, the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Aung San Suu Kyi. Chris Young for The Globe and Mail; ASSOCIATED PRESS; AFP/GETTY IMAGES; REUTERS

What binds them all together is that they are leaders who have played iconic roles in world history, said Chris Alexander, the former Conservative immigration minister who oversaw the technical process behind getting Ms. Yousafzai citizenship:

Malala is both a symbol of the setbacks and the daunting barriers that girls can face. But also of the ability of strong people to overcome them.





With a report from Reuters

