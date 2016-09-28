Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chief Electoral Officer Marc Mayrand is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 21, 2016. (PATRICK DOYLE/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Marc Mayrand urges modernization of Canada's outdated electoral process

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Chief electoral officer Marc Mayrand says Canada’s outdated voting process has reached a tipping point and must be modernized to meet the needs and expectations of voters.

Mayrand says the Canada Elections Act is based on the way elections were conducted in the 19th century, when communication with the regions was limited, oversight was minimal and election administration was local.

As a result, he says the process is entirely manual, rigid and slow.

In last fall’s election, he says the cumbersome procedures resulted in long lineups at advance polls.

Mayrand is recommending a number of reforms to bring the process into the 21st century.

For instance, he says voter information cards should include bar codes that can be electronically checked as soon as voters show up at polling stations, rather than forcing voters to wait in line for a poll worker at a specific table to strike their name off a paper list.

