Former Parti Quebecois leadership candidate Martine Ouellet has officially entered the race to lead the Bloc Quebecois.

She turned in the necessary papers in Montreal on Sunday.

Ouellet, 47, is a twice-failed PQ leadership candidate who now sits in Quebec’s legislature as an independent.

She finished third in the last leadership race in 2016, where she was the only candidate who promised to hold a sovereignty referendum in a first mandate if elected premier.

Last week, Ouellet said she wants 50 per cent of the Bloc’s candidates to be women in the next federal election in 2019.

The Bloc will choose a new leader April 22.

