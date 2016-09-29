Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

French soldiers exit a military plane at Bamako airport, Mali, on Jan. 13, 2013. (Jeremy Lempin/AP)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

The Canadian military is finalizing plans to send transport aircraft to support French counter-terrorism operations in northern Africa.

Defence officials say the planes would likely be used to transport French troops and equipment into the Sahel region, which includes Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mali.

About 3,500 heavily armed French troops have been hunting al Qaida-linked fighters in those countries since August 2014.

Canadian military aircraft have previously flown French armoured vehicles, medical supplies and ammunition into the region, including on three separate occasions last year.

But the plan to restart such flights comes as the Liberal government considers where in Africa to send up to 600 Canadian peacekeepers.

Mali, where many of the French troops are located, is considered one of front-runners.

