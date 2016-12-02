Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef has apologized in the House of Commons for belittling the work of a special committee of the House of Commons that has just completed a thorough study on electoral reform.

“Yesterday in this House, I used words that I deeply regret,” Ms. Monsef said in answer to a question from NDP MP Niki Ashton, who accused the minister of having insulted her fellow MPs.

“I’d like to sincerely apologize to the members of this House, to Canadians and to the members of this special all-party committee on electoral reform. In no way did I intend to imply that they didn’t work hard, that they didn’t put in the long hours, that they didn’t focus on the task at hand. Mr. Speaker, I thank them for their work,” Ms. Monsef said.

On Thursday, Ms. Monsef took the unusual step of criticizing the committee, which spent five months hearing from witnesses and drafting a report on electoral reform.

“The only consensus that the committee found was that there is no consensus on electoral reform,” she told the Commons.

The minister blamed the committee for failing to come up with a specific alternative to the current first-past-the-post system.

“On the hard choices that we had asked the committee to make, the members of the committee took a pass,” Ms. Monsef said during Question Period. “We asked the committee to help answer very difficult questions for us. It did not do that.”

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had been in the House of Commons on Thursday, she might have called for Ms. Monsef’s resignation.

“She insulted the hard work of the committee, and I think that is offensive to all of the members of Parliament,” Ms. Ambrose said.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen, vice-chair of the committee, said the report reflects the hard work of parliamentarians.

“For a minister who hadn’t even read it, to simply throw it in the trash can and say you’ve failed is unprecedented to me,” Mr. Cullen said. “I’m trying to even imagine under a Stephen Harper government a minister being so dismissive of the work of an independent committee of the House of Commons.”

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said the committee did its work and delivered what the minister asked of them. “She owes us an apology,” she said.

