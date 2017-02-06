The federal council on economic growth says Canadians should be encouraged to delay retirement by raising the eligibility age for Old Age Security and the Canada Pension Plan as a way of increasing labour force participation.

The proposal is just one of many significant policy changes that the panel recommends as a way of boosting economic growth and preparing Canada for an era of dramatic change in the way Canadians work.

While some of the ideas, such as as raising the eligibility age for OAS and CPP, run counter to the current position of the federal Liberals, many of the other proposals are in line with the government’s goals or are likely to find a home in some form in the upcoming federal budget.

The federal Liberals have already fulfilled an election promise to scrap the Conservative government’s plan to raise the OAS eligibility age from 65 to 67. The government also struck a new deal with the provinces to reform the CPP last year that did not touch the eligibility age, which is also set at 65 for full benefits.

The Advisory Council on Economic Growth was appointed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and its reports are based on months of working directly with federal ministers and senior public servants on options for growing the economy.

The government adopted many of the panel’s first round of recommendations, released in October, including a call for a Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Some of the main ideas raised over the council’s five new reports released Monday include:

Singling out specific sectors of the economy as engines of future growth. The council recommends testing the idea with the agri-food sector first, based on the belief that there are major opportunities for growth.

A new focus on innovation, including clustering business, government and the private sector into innovation “marketplaces.”

Support private-sector efforts to create a $1-billion growth fund, which would provide capital loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises without the use of government money.

Preparing for the “gig” economy in which many Canadians are self-employed and earn a living through contracts. This could include a new agency called the “FutureSkills Lab” that would identify in-demand skills and options for quick training courses. Programs like Employment Insurance, the Canada Child Benefit and OAS and CPP should be altered to make working more attractive for groups with below-average workforce participation.

Continue to promote trade, with a focus on reaching new deals with China, Japan and India, while helping Canadian firms make the most of existing trade deals.

In a report focused on boosting growth through broader workforce participation, the council recommends a policy focus on indigenous peoples, lower-income Canadians, women with young children and Canadians over the age of 55.

The report notes that the workforce-participation rate of older workers is 62 per cent in the top-performing OECD countries, but only 54 per cent in Canada. The council estimates that closing that gap could add $56-billion to Canada’s Gross Domestic Product.

“We believe that the ages of eligibility for the Old Age Security program and Canada Pension Plan should be recalibrated and increased to meet the Canadian reality of an aging society and a considerably longer life expectancy than we had just a few decades ago,” the report states, noting that such a move would fit with a policy trend in other advanced economies.

The report also recommends similar changes that would be voluntary, such as allowing an individual to delay collecting CPP benefits beyond the current age limit of 70 in exchange for more generous benefits in the future.

As previously reported by The Globe and Mail, the council’s work is heavily focused on measures to harness the growth-creating potential of the innovation sector. These include the $1-billion growth fund and a government-financed matching fund that would provide capital to small enterprises that have high-growth potential and have raised money from private investors.

However, the council was conspicuously silent on venture capital: The Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association has been heavily lobbying for a follow to the last government’s $400-million Venture Capital Action Plan funding program, which spurred on an additional investment of $900-million from private sources into the startup ecosystem. While venture investing in tech companies reached post-dot-com-bubble heights last year, and government statistics show the sector’s historically poor returns have increased sharply in the last three years, the council said nothing other than to lump the VCAP program into the billions of dollars the government now spends on innovation programs annually. The council noted despite past government spending programs, the country still chronically lags global peers on key innovation measures, and it encouraged the government to review all existing innovation funding programs including VCAP to determine their effectiveness.

The council also encouraged government to expand the amount of goods and services it buys from startups, and to spur the creation of so-called “innovation marketplaces,” that would bring together researchers, entrepreneurs and public and private sector customers “around a common business challenge.” The concept is based on similar set-ups in Germany, the UK and the US. It would require industry participants in particular sectors to jointly show they can address business needs toward achieving a “bold vision” for their industry as a collective with the government’s help.

“Innovation can play a major role in delivering the GDP growth needed to meet Canada’s ambitious objectives of increasing productivity, driving inclusive growth and helping to create conditions for entrepreneurial companies to scale up and become global champions,” the council wrote.

Many of the council’s innovation recommendations reflect on initiatives that are already in motion. For example, the government last year allocated $800-million for a “cluster strategy” that seems similar in concept to the innovation marketplaces idea, and the government has been working on improving procurement policies to favour startups. The finance minister has also been actively encouraging Canada’s financial institutions to set up a growth fund, while a broad review of all tax-incentive programs by government, including innovation funding initiatives, has been under way since last year.

