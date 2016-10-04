MPs are calling for new research centre devoted to the mental health of first responders and other public safety officers grappling with the often disturbing toll of their jobs.

In a report tabled Tuesday, a House of Commons committee says estimates indicate that between 10 and 35 per cent of first responders – from paramedics to prison guards – will develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The effects of PTSD can be pervasive,” the report says. “They not only affect the individual but can also have an impact on co-workers, families and friends.”

The committee urges setting up a Canadian Institute for Public Safety Officer Health Research that would collect data, devise a research strategy and generally recognize the particular challenges public safety officers face in their work.

The institute should be modelled on an existing one for military members and veterans, but operate separately, the MPs say.

They also recommend that the institute’s research strategy include a comprehensive overview of the literature on use of medicinal marijuana to cope with stress injuries.

The committee also wants the new institute to work with Statistics Canada on a national mental health prevalence survey to gauge phenomena including repetitive trauma exposure.

In addition, the MPs suggest formation of an expert working group that would draft a national strategy on stress injuries including policies on prevention, screening, education, intervention and treatment.

In their mandate letters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directed Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to work with the provinces and territories and Health Minister Jane Philpott on a co-ordinated national plan on post-traumatic stress disorder among emergency personnel.

More than 50 people took part in a ministerial roundtable on the subject at the University of Regina in January.

During seven meetings, the Commons public safety committee heard from first responders, government officials, medical experts and non-profit organizations.

It says that while most public safety officers are provincial employees of fire, paramedic or police services, there is still a need for federal leadership and partnerships among all levels of government.

