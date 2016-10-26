Brian Mulroney is feeling sentimental.

The former prime minister sits in a leather armchair on campus at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., across the street from the residence where he first bunked as a 16-year-old undergraduate student in 1955.

Back then, he recalls, he was an inexperienced, unsophisticated but ambitious teenager from Baie-Comeau, Que. – a skinny kid with little exposure to the world of politics.

His tenure at the quaint northeastern Nova Scotia university would eventually lead him on a path to the highest office in the country.

“This for me is like obviously – like coming home,” Mr. Mulroney, 77, said in an interview Wednesday in his deep lulling voice, which has grown softer and slower with age and a nagging cold.

“I loved it here. I just enjoyed it so much, because whatever your talent, there was an opportunity for you to participate.”

It was in this picturesque place of brick and white-trim buildings that Mr. Mulroney, a debating champion described in his yearbook as a “silver-tongued orator,” got his first chance in politics – one that stuck with him for the next six decades of his life.

On Wednesday, Mr. Mulroney returned to StFX – “where my heart is” – to announce the creation of the $60-million Brian Mulroney Institute of Government.

The institute, which will offer an undergraduate program in public policy and governance, is to be housed in the new $40-million Mulroney Hall, scheduled to be built by late 2018. The inaugural class is set to begin next September.

The investment includes at least $20-million in academic research chair endowments, scholarships and bursaries for needy and worthy students across Canada, including $1-million for aboriginal students.

Mulroney Hall will also include a hefty collection of Mr. Mulroney’s memorabilia – including letters, paintings and a replica of the Prime Minister’s Office, featuring Mr. Mulroney’s original desk.

Mr. Mulroney, whose father worked two jobs as an electrician and whose mother raised six children, said his political interest was piqued once on campus.

Approached by various political clubs, Mr. Mulroney met Lowell Murray, the future senator and member of the Progressive Conservative student club. He urged Mr. Mulroney to join.

“I was attracted to it because it was in opposition, and Lowell’s pitch was that, ‘Join us and you’ll have lots of opportunity, more so than with those old successful Liberals,’” Mr. Mulroney said. He joined the PC club and later became involved in provincial politics.

In 1959, Mr. Mulroney graduated with a degree in political science. His career culminated in Mr. Mulroney’s nearly nine years as prime minister between 1984 and 1993.

Mr. Mulroney said the idea for the institute was born more than a decade ago. But after falling seriously ill from an allergy to morphine, the project stalled.

“To my surprise, and to the dismay of my opponents,” Mr. Mulroney chuckled, “I managed to survive.”

Mila Mulroney says the near-death experience inspired her husband to move on the project again.

“When he came out of the hospital, it was kind of a rebirth, in many ways. He said I don’t know how much time I have left, but I want to do some good work,” she said in an interview. “This university really set him on a path that he’s proud of, and we’re all proud of.”

Mr. Mulroney also solicited the help of his daughter, Caroline Mulroney Lapham, who will chair an advisory board that will continue to raise money for scholarships and bursaries.

“I’m thrilled that he’s asked me to do this,” Ms. Mulroney Lapham said in an interview. “I think that it hopefully will speak to the continuity of our family being involved.”

Mr. Mulroney spent several years flying around the world on his own dime to personally raise $60-million, which includes a $5-million investment from the province of Nova Scotia. He and Mila also donated $1-million of their own money.

“In life, you’ve got to give back,” he said. “If you’ve been fortunate, you should give back.”

