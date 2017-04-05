Brian Mulroney is heading back into a federal cabinet meeting.

The former prime minister will speak to members of the Trudeau government’s cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations.

Mulroney, who has been assisting the Trudeau government on the file, is expected to share his perspectives on upcoming NAFTA renegotiations.

Federal sources say he’s provided advice, made introductions and acted as an early go-between with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the U.S. point man on trade talks.

Mulroney has a home in Palm Beach, Fla., close to Ross and President Donald Trump and has known both for years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t be at the meeting with Mulroney, although the two have spoken about U.S. relations in recent months.

