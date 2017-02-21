Former prime minister Brian Mulroney predicts “rough” talks when Canada sits down with President Donald Trump’s America-first trade team to negotiate and modernize the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr. Mulroney told the Canadian Council of Americas that Mexico will face the brunt of U.S. demands to reform NAFTA, but that Canadian negotiators will need to be adept and tough-minded in protecting the country’s interests.

During last week’s talks at the White House, President Trump told Prime Minister Trudeau that Washington wants to tweak NAFTA as it governs Canadian commerce but he will be much more severe with Mexico.

For subscribers: The pros and cons of leaving NAFTA behind

Read more: How much trade leverage does Canada really have with the U.S.?

Explainer: NAFTA, Trump, Canada and trade: What’s going on? A guide

Mr. Mulroney gave “high marks” to Mr. Trudeau for the way he handled President Trump, who came away from the meeting with a good feeling about the Liberal prime minister.

“It’s hard to imagine if you just step back and look at two people with less in common than Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau, but he worked at it …and President Trump told me on Saturday night that …he got along well [with Mr. Trudeau] and there is much in common.”

Even though Canada will likely be treated differently than Mexico in the upcoming NAFTA talks, Mr. Mulroney warned two key issues on the table will have an impact on the Canadian economy.

“They are looking at the independent dispute mechanism with Canada and rules of origin whereas they are looking at other things with Mexico,” Mr. Mulroney said in a panel discussion with The Globe and Mail’s Editor-in-Chief, David Walmsley. “This is not trivial for us and we are going to have be very vigilant and very careful and very thoughtful.”

Mr. Mulroney said he is particularly concerned that the Americans will want to eliminate the independent dispute mechanism panels so that U.S. courts can adjudicate trade disputes. The U.S. is also expected to seek to raise the amount of North American content in goods shipped duty free to above the current level of 62.5 per cent.

NAFTA talks will not get under way until Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross, who will be in overall charge of the negotiations, and the nominee for United States Trade Representative Robert Lightizer are confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Mr. Mulroney said he expects much of Canada’s and Mexico’s negotiations will be carried out bilaterally with the United States.

“There are times when America is going to want to negotiate directly with Mexico and there are times they will want to negotiate directly with us to resolve simply some bilateral matters but I think the broad thrust of the negotiations will remain essentially trilateral,” he said.

Canada is fortunate because it has such a close relationship with the U.S., unlike Mexico, Mr. Mulroney said. President Trump campaigned against drugs and illegal immigrants coming in from Mexico and promised to build a wall.

“There is a world of difference between the NAFTA negotiations that I think they see coming with Mexico and what they see coming with us,” he said. “Canada has security arrangements with the United States. We are members of NATO and NORAD together. We are G7 members together. Our relationship is a different kettle of fish.”

Mr. Mulroney said he doubts the President will change his mind on building a wall between the U.S. and Mexican border but said it is unlikely to be one that stretches along the whole of the border because of the high costs.

Mr. Mulroney, who has known Mr. Trump for 25 years, said many Canadians are making a big mistake to so easily dismiss this “unorthodox” President, but noted he has an ambitious agenda that includes tax reform and massive infrastructure spending.

“If he can deliver on that in some measures I think he has a chance of rewriting not only a lot of history but going down in history big time,” Mr. Mulroney said.

Report Typo/Error