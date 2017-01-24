What’s happening to NAFTA? A guide to what Trump and Trudeau are doing





Where we are right now

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are meeting in Calgary on Tuesday to discuss Donald Trump’s rise to power, his plans to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement and what Canada should do next.

The Trump administration is signalling Ottawa that it’s open to bilateral trade deals. Here’s a primer (for subscribers) from The Globe’s Barrie McKenna on what the two sides might want from a new deal and what options they have for getting one.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order clearing the way for construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the United States. Though Canada’s oil patch has long sought to get the pipeline approved, it could fuel uncertainty over Canada-U.S. trade by tilting the U.S. trade balance against Canada, Campbell Clark explains.

In Calgary on Monday, Trump adviser Stephen Schwarzman sought to reassure Mr. Trudeau and his cabinet about Mr. Trump’s plan to renegotiate NAFTA: “I think trade between the U.S. and Canada is really very much in balance and is a model for the way that trade relations should be. … So I think Canada is very well-positioned for any discussions with the United States.”

On Monday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, effectively killing the 11-country trade deal that Canada signed on to last year.









What is NAFTA?

The 1994 agreement – an expanded version of a Canada-U.S. free-trade deal from 1988 – created what was then the biggest free-trade area in the world. It removed barriers to the flow of goods and labour between Canada, the United States and Mexico, under the oversight of an independent dispute-settlement process.

Prime minister Brian Mulroney signs the North American free-trade agreement at a ceremony in Ottawa on Dec. 17, 1992. TOM HANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canada – the world’s largest purchaser of U.S. goods – saw its exports to U.S. markets soar. The Americans are a little less dependent on NAFTA than Canada is; in 2015, only two U.S. states (Michigan and Vermont) had trade with Canada that exceeded 10 per cent of GDP. But Canada was still the United States’ largest goods export market, and most states depend on trade from either Canada, Mexico or China, the three largest U.S. trading partners.

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL (SOURCE: TD ECONOMICS; CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS)





Why change NAFTA?

The politics of free trade have undergone a remarkable U-turn since NAFTA, and the FTA before it, came into being.

In 1988, Canada had a Progressive Conservative prime minister, Brian Mulroney, who fought an election over the Canada-U.S. trade deal with the Liberals opposing it. He also had pro-free-trade Republican allies in the White House, with Ronald Reagan and later George H.W. Bush, backing him up.

Contrast that with 2016, when protectionism turned into a defining theme of the U.S. election. Both presidential candidates opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal even bigger than NAFTA, but the Republican Mr. Trump also singled out NAFTA and promised to erect a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. In his inauguration speech, Mr. Trump promised an “America first” attitude to trade, immigration and foreign affairs.

What could replace NAFTA?

The NAFTA countries have a few different options, Barrie McKenna explains: Go back to the original Canada-U.S. FTA (which would leave Mexico with nothing), renegotiate the existing deal with Mexico included, or draw up an entirely new bilateral deal that keeps the parts of NAFTA that Canada likes. Here are some other resources that explore the different options Canada, the U.S. and Mexico could take.

Mexico wants to keep free trade with U.S., Canada, seeks pacts elsewhere 1:00

’Don’t blow this opportunity’: Don Coxe on Canada’s chance to renegotiate NAFTA 2:16

Barry Campbell: What would Canada-U.S. trade relations look like without NAFTA? If Donald Trump follows through with his promise to tear up the trade deal, it could affect sectors from agriculture to the auto industry, government-relations adviser Barry Campbell explains.

Lawrence Herman: Should Canada scrap NAFTA and seek a new deal with Trump? Agreeing to end the NAFTA is much better than being dangerously on the defensive, trying to defend a three-way deal to preserve Canada’s two-way trade.

Who’s deciding NAFTA’s future?

In a recent cabinet shuffle, Mr. Trudeau positioned several of his ministers to work on different parts of the Canada-U.S. relationship. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress has been vetting Mr. Trump’s cabinet picks. Here’s some more reading on the key people in charge of the trade file on both sides.

The Canadian side:

Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister

François-Philippe Champagne, International Trade Minister

David MacNaughton, Canadian ambassador to the U.S.

The American side:

Wilbur Ross, Commerce Secretary

Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative

Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State

Donald Trump’s cabinet picks reflect Republicans Party’s conservative wing The new U.S. government is shaping up to be very much in Donald Trump's image, Barrie McKenna explains.

The Trudeau cabinet: Read the full list Canada wants to put a new foot forward with the incoming Republican administration in Washington. Here’s a full guide to who’s doing what.

How could this affect me?

Uncertainty over NAFTA’s future has already had far-reaching effects on the Canadian economy, from the dollar to the energy sector – and, ultimately, to your personal finances. Here’s some more reading on what might be coming.



Rob Carrick: Hang on tight – your finances will face dramatic Trump-led uncertainty In 2017, your financial well-being will be driven to an unprecedented extent by factors outside Canada. Mr. Trump is the most notable, but also keep your eyes on Europe.

Canadian dollar at the mercy of Trump's first 100 days No one can predict what will happen with any certainty because of the lack of any certainty surrounding Mr. Trump’s fiscal and economic programs, Michael Babad explains. (for subscribers)

Trump’s policies threaten Alberta’s economic recovery The recovery could be hindered if businesses looking to invest in the province sit on the sidelines and wait to see if Mr. Trump limits imports of energy and agricultural products.

Auto sector gears up for potential changes to NAFTA’s rules of origin The new U.S. administration could insist that any vehicle built in North America contain a certain percentage of U.S. content, Greg Keenan explains. (for subscribers)

What about the rest of the world?

A new North American trade regime would be only part of larger changes in America’s, and Canada’s, role in the world. Here’s some more commentary and analysis exploring the global questions.

China now the unlikely champion of free trade in the Trump era If Washington bows out of upholding the global agreements and systems of order it helped to create, could China fill that role? Nathan VanderKlippe investigates.

In wake of Trump win, Europe’s far-right plans the next disruptions Far-right politicians from across Europe are looking ahead to the next big shocks to the international system, Mark MacKinnon explains.

What’s next?

NAFTA talks: No dates have been set for talks to renegotiate the deal, but they could begin within weeks.

Trump vs. Trudeau: The U.S. and Canadian leaders have promised to meet “soon,” but no date has been set.

Trump vs. Nieto: Mr. Trump says he plans to meet Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss trade, immigration and the border. Mr. Trump ran for office on a promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

What does the Trump era mean for Canada? A guide to what’s coming Dive deeper into The Globe’s coverage of the implications of a Trump presidency for foreign policy, pluralism, immigration and more.







