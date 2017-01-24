What’s happening to NAFTA? A guide to what Trump and Trudeau are doing

Where we are right now
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are meeting in Calgary on Tuesday to discuss Donald Trump’s rise to power, his plans to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement and what Canada should do next.
- The Trump administration is signalling Ottawa that it’s open to bilateral trade deals. Here’s a primer (for subscribers) from The Globe’s Barrie McKenna on what the two sides might want from a new deal and what options they have for getting one.
- On Tuesday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order clearing the way for construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the United States. Though Canada’s oil patch has long sought to get the pipeline approved, it could fuel uncertainty over Canada-U.S. trade by tilting the U.S. trade balance against Canada, Campbell Clark explains.
- In Calgary on Monday, Trump adviser Stephen Schwarzman sought to reassure Mr. Trudeau and his cabinet about Mr. Trump’s plan to renegotiate NAFTA: “I think trade between the U.S. and Canada is really very much in balance and is a model for the way that trade relations should be. … So I think Canada is very well-positioned for any discussions with the United States.”
- On Monday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, effectively killing the 11-country trade deal that Canada signed on to last year.
What is NAFTA?
The 1994 agreement – an expanded version of a Canada-U.S. free-trade deal from 1988 – created what was then the biggest free-trade area in the world. It removed barriers to the flow of goods and labour between Canada, the United States and Mexico, under the oversight of an independent dispute-settlement process.
Canada – the world’s largest purchaser of U.S. goods – saw its exports to U.S. markets soar. The Americans are a little less dependent on NAFTA than Canada is; in 2015, only two U.S. states (Michigan and Vermont) had trade with Canada that exceeded 10 per cent of GDP. But Canada was still the United States’ largest goods export market, and most states depend on trade from either Canada, Mexico or China, the three largest U.S. trading partners.
Why change NAFTA?
The politics of free trade have undergone a remarkable U-turn since NAFTA, and the FTA before it, came into being.
In 1988, Canada had a Progressive Conservative prime minister, Brian Mulroney, who fought an election over the Canada-U.S. trade deal with the Liberals opposing it. He also had pro-free-trade Republican allies in the White House, with Ronald Reagan and later George H.W. Bush, backing him up.
Contrast that with 2016, when protectionism turned into a defining theme of the U.S. election. Both presidential candidates opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal even bigger than NAFTA, but the Republican Mr. Trump also singled out NAFTA and promised to erect a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. In his inauguration speech, Mr. Trump promised an “America first” attitude to trade, immigration and foreign affairs.
What could replace NAFTA?
The NAFTA countries have a few different options, Barrie McKenna explains: Go back to the original Canada-U.S. FTA (which would leave Mexico with nothing), renegotiate the existing deal with Mexico included, or draw up an entirely new bilateral deal that keeps the parts of NAFTA that Canada likes. Here are some other resources that explore the different options Canada, the U.S. and Mexico could take.
Who’s deciding NAFTA’s future?
In a recent cabinet shuffle, Mr. Trudeau positioned several of his ministers to work on different parts of the Canada-U.S. relationship. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress has been vetting Mr. Trump’s cabinet picks. Here’s some more reading on the key people in charge of the trade file on both sides.
The Canadian side:
- Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister
- François-Philippe Champagne, International Trade Minister
- David MacNaughton, Canadian ambassador to the U.S.
The American side:
- Wilbur Ross, Commerce Secretary
- Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative
- Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State
How could this affect me?
Uncertainty over NAFTA’s future has already had far-reaching effects on the Canadian economy, from the dollar to the energy sector – and, ultimately, to your personal finances. Here’s some more reading on what might be coming.
What about the rest of the world?
A new North American trade regime would be only part of larger changes in America’s, and Canada’s, role in the world. Here’s some more commentary and analysis exploring the global questions.
What’s next?
NAFTA talks: No dates have been set for talks to renegotiate the deal, but they could begin within weeks.
Trump vs. Trudeau: The U.S. and Canadian leaders have promised to meet “soon,” but no date has been set.
Trump vs. Nieto: Mr. Trump says he plans to meet Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss trade, immigration and the border. Mr. Trump ran for office on a promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.
