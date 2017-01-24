The NDP is asking for an investigation into a security breach involving a Liberal staffer at one of their offices near Parliament Hill last year.

In a letter to the House of Commons Speaker, Sergeant-at-Arms’ office and Parliamentary Protective Service Monday, NDP Whip Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet asked for a thorough investigation into an incident last November when Liberal staffer Mark Livingstone gained unauthorized access to the party’s office at 202 Sparks Street in Ottawa.

“The unauthorized access of NDP offices by a Liberal staffer is of deep concern to us. We ask for your immediate attention on this file,” read the letter. “We have been given contradictory information and no clear assurances that this event was properly investigated.”

Last week, The Globe and Mail revealed that Mr. Livingstone, who was working for Health Minister Jane Philpott at the time, entered the New Democrats’ research office around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2016, the day before the Liberal government’s one-year anniversary in power. Mr. Livingstone left his job after the incident.

On Nov. 8, the Liberal House Leader’s chief of staff, Rheal Lewis, notified Ms. Boutin-Sweet that a Liberal staffer had entered the office days earlier. The NDP was told Mr. Livingstone did nothing while he was briefly in the office, where senior staff, media relations and research teams work.

The New Democrats said they attempted to follow up with the Liberal House Leader’s office after they were notified and were directed to Parliamentary security, which told them it had footage from cameras at the main entrance of the building and the second-floor reception area in the NDP’s office.

However, a few days later, the NDP said the House of Commons corporate security operations chief, Michel Denault, told them they could not see the video. The party said that when asked for a summary of the tape, Mr. Denault responded that the footage was not available because of a “programming oversight” and refused to identify the intruder.

The party learned who the staffer was only last week when Mr. Livingstone dropped off a letter claiming responsibility and apologizing for the intrusion. The letter arrived hours after the Globe asked Ms. Philpott’s office about the incident.

In the letter, Mr. Livingstone said he was “enjoying an evening of celebrations at an establishment located in the basement of 202 Sparks Street” on Nov. 3 before the intrusion. The Cock and Lion, a pub frequented by Liberal staffers, is below the NDP research bureau. Mr. Livingstone worked in that office when it was the Liberal research bureau during the party’s time in opposition.

“Out of nostalgia for my old office, I briefly entered the common area of the office at 202 Sparks Street,” the letter continued. “I acted alone and there was no malicious intent behind my sentimental actions. I regret this lapse in personal judgment and apologize for my actions.”

Months later, the NDP still has a number of outstanding questions about the intrusion, including how long Mr. Livingstone was in their office, which areas he accessed, whether this kind of event has ever occurred before and what happened to the security footage.

The NDP also obtained a note left for a security guard the night of the intrusion, raising questions about how many individuals accessed the office that night without authorization. Security for 202 Sparks Street is contracted out to a third-party provider.

“We miss you and hope you are well!” read the note, which was signed “Your former tennants.”

Heather Bradley, director of communications for the House of Commons Speaker, said in an e-mail last week that a comprehensive review has been conductive and the office of the Sergeant-at-Arms took steps to prevent similar incidents. Despite the NDP saying it sent the letter, Ms. Bradley said she had not seen it Tuesday morning so she could not comment.

