Who’s running for the NDP leadership? Read the list of candidates so far





Charlie Angus

Age: 54

Background: As a five-term MP in his native Timmins, Ont., Mr. Angus has been a prominent advocate for First Nations. His riding includes the community of Attawapiskat – which has grappled with a housing shortage and suicide crises over the past decade – and he introduced the so-called Shannen’s Dream motion, a 2012 campaign for indigenous education named after children’s activist Shannen Koostachin of Attawapiskat. He’s also the lead singer of the punk-rock group the Grievous Angels.

Notable policies: Mr. Angus has not yet put forward specific policy proposals. At his campaign launch, he criticized the “Bay Street status quo” and said his campaign would focus on social change and the working class.





Guy Caron

Age: 48

Background: Mr. Caron worked as a labour economist and researched forestry issues for the former Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada. In the 2000s he ran three times unsuccessfully in the Quebec riding of Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques, before being elected in 2011 in the NDP’s “Orange Crush” of the province. In the House, he served as the party’s energy critic.

Notable policies: Mr. Caron launched his campaign on a promise of a guaranteed basic income.





Peter Julian

Age: 54

Background: Mr. Julian joined the party at a young age as an organizer in B.C. and Quebec in the 1990s. He first ran for federal office in 2004, when he won the riding in his hometown of New Westminster, B.C., which he has represented ever since. In opposition, he held a wide range of critic jobs, also serving as House Leader and caucus chair.

Notable policies: Mr. Julian’s proposals include eliminating postsecondary tuition fees, phasing out fossil-fuel use and creating 250,000 units of affordable housing.





What’s next?

The party’s leadership process leaves room for multiple mail-in and online ballots this fall, so the new leader could be chosen as early as Sept. 17 and no later than Oct. 31. Here are some key dates to watch:

Party membership

July 3: Deadline for leadership candidates to register

Deadline for leadership candidates to register Aug. 17: Deadline for new party members to register and be eligible to vote

Debates

March 12: Ottawa (bilingual)

Ottawa (bilingual) March 26: Montreal (bilingual)

Montreal (bilingual) May 27: Sudbury (English)

Sudbury (English) June 10: Halifax (English)

Halifax (English) July 11: Saskatoon (English)

Saskatoon (English) Aug. 9: Victoria (English)

Victoria (English) Aug. 27: Montreal (French only)

Montreal (French only) Sept. 10: Vancouver (English)

Vancouver (English) Sept. 17: Toronto (English)





With reports from Gloria Galloway, Bill Curry and The Canadian Press

Photos: The Canadian Press

