People protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during a day of action against Bill C-51 on April 18, 2015. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
NDP MP Randall Garrison introduces bill to repeal anti-terror Bill C-51

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

A New Democrat MP has followed through on a promise to table a private member’s bill to repeal controversial anti-terrorism measures.

NDP public safety critic Randall Garrison says the omnibus security legislation known as Bill C-51 infringes on the liberties of Canadians without making people safer.

The legislation gave the Canadian Security Intelligence Service more power to thwart suspected terrorist plots – not just gather information about them.

It also expanded the sharing of federal security information, broadened no-fly list powers and created a new criminal offence of encouraging someone to carry out a terrorism attack.

The previous Conservative government introduced the legislation early last year, less than three months after jihadi-inspired attacks that killed Canadian soldiers in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and Ottawa just days apart.

The NDP staunchly opposed the bill, but it became law with support from the Liberals, who promised during the subsequent election campaign to change what they call “problematic elements.”

