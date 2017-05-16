Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Transport Minister Marc Garneau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 15, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Transport Minister Marc Garneau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 15, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New passenger bill of rights spells out airline compensation rules Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has introduced legislation to create a new passenger bill of rights, which will give travellers a better idea of when airlines will have to compensate them.

The legislation is part of a package of changes to the Canada Transportation Act, which also introduces new foreign ownership limits for airlines, requires railways to install voice and video recorders in locomotives and improves transparency and efficiency in the freight rail industry.

Garneau promised the bill of rights last month in the wake of widespread alarm after a United Airlines passenger was injured when he was dragged from a plane in Chicago.

For subscribers: Reguly: Let’s hope United Airlines fiasco inspires some oligopoly busting

Garneau has already told airlines operating in Canada such an incident is not to happen here, but the bill lays out more rules for the industry to follow and spells out in clear language that no one can be involuntarily removed from a plane due to overbooking.

The bill will enable the government to force airlines to create clear standards of treatment and compensation for circumstances including being denied boarding, delays while already on board and lost or damaged baggage.

Airlines will not be able to charge parents a fee to be able to sit next to their children, and carriers will also have to have standards for transporting musical instruments.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Chaos breaks out at Florida airport in wake of flight cancellations (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular