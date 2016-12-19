A Sunday dinner and a round of Monday morning meetings have failed to produce a breakthrough in negotiations over health-care transfers, leaving just a few hours left for Ottawa to strike a deal with the provinces and territories.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has set a Monday deadline to reach a long-term deal on health transfers and said one will be imposed if there is no consensus.

That “ultimatum” has infuriated the provinces and territories, who want a longer and more in-depth negotiation process. They also want significantly more money than what Ottawa has offered so far.

There were hints among federal and provincial officials gathered Monday at Ottawa’s Château Laurier hotel that a more generous offer could be coming later in the day, but the possibility of a deal remains uncertain.

Mr. Morneau hosted provincial and territorial finance ministers at a dinner Sunday evening and the group met again Monday morning. Health ministers from across the country have been invited to attend the final round of meetings Monday afternoon.

Ahead of that, some political theatrics played out in one of the hotel’s main hallways. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott was holding a news conference to outline the benefits of Ottawa’s offer when a large group of provincial and territorial health ministers appeared behind her, eager to share their criticisms with the media. Dr. Philpott quickly wrapped her comments and the health ministers then strongly criticized Ottawa’s position.

Dr. Philpott defended the federal position as a “transformative, historic offer” that will improve home care and mental health.

“The really exciting story today is that we are making new investments that have never been done before by the federal government where we will be specifically investing in the areas where the health-care systems need transformation so that Canadians will be able to stay healthy,” she said, pointing to home care and mental health. “We have substantial offers on the table for the provinces and territories to invest in those specific areas.”

The Canada Health Transfer to the provinces and territories has been increasing by 6 per cent a year since 2005. However, a new formula is set to kick in next year that would reduce the escalator to 3 per cent or the rate of nominal GDP, whichever is highest. Nominal GDP is the combination of real GDP and inflation. Mr. Morneau’s November fiscal update projected nominal GDP will average 4 per cent between 2017 and 2021.

Provinces say Ottawa’s offer, which was made Friday, would change the escalator to a fixed rate of 3.5 per cent and would make additional payments over 10 years worth $8-billion, with $5-billion going to home care and $3-billion for mental health. Provinces say they do not want federal money to be outside of the escalator because it risks leaving provinces on the hook to maintain that spending when the 10-year timeline runs out.

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins said the latest federal offer would actually reduce Ottawa’s role in total health-care spending from 23 per cent to less than 20 per cent over time. Dr. Hoskins said he remains optimistic that Ottawa will make a new offer Monday afternoon in an effort to reach a deal.

“Certainly what’s on the table currently from the federal government is inadequate,” he said. “I think we’re all prepared to go into this [afternoon] meeting in a spirit of partnership and collaboration.”

Mr. Morneau and Dr. Philpott are scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 4:30 p.m. following the meetings.

Report Typo/Error