The Wynne government is lifting some of the financial pressure off Ontario’s beleaguered health-care system with a budget that promises the largest health-spending boost in five years and free prescription drugs for kids, teens and young twenty-somethings.

The increase to the province’s health budget includes a 3.1-per-cent hike to operating funding for hospitals, which falls short of the 4.9-per-cent increase the sector was seeking to alleviate overcrowding and emergency-room waiting times, but counts as a thaw after the province froze hospital budgets in four of the past five years.

The government is vowing to inject an additional $7-billion in new spending into health care over the next three years, plus billions more over the next decade for erecting new hospitals and rebuilding old ones, including five newly-announced projects in the Niagara area, Windsor, Hamilton, Mississauga and Northern Ontario.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa touted the increase as a “tremendous infusion of supports for more hospitals, more front-line care, more home care, more support for caregivers,” but the opposition dismissed it as failing to meet patients’ needs after years of forced austerity in the sector.

“While our hospitals are overcrowded and patients wait for days on stretchers in hallways, the announced hospital funding will barely keep up with the rate of inflation,” said Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Ontario NDP.

The Liberals are planning to increase overall health spending by 3.3 per cent this year, about a percentage point more than the average annual increases in the lean years between 2011 and 2016.

However, this year’s increase is still well below the amount health-care costs are expected to grow. The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario, which published a sobering report on the province’s health-funding challenges in January, says inflation, population growth and population aging will drive health-sector expenses to grow by 5.3 per cent a year until 2020.

The centerpiece of the nearly $53.8-billion health budget is a $465-million program that will provide free prescription medicine to everyone 24 and under, regardless of their household income or whether they have access to private health insurance through their parents. It’s the first program of its kind in Canada.

There will be no co-pays or deductibles under the program, which takes effect next January. It is expected to cost the province $465-million per year.

The Liberals’ promise comes less than a week after Ms. Horwath unveiled her plan to expand public funding to cover a list of 125 “essential” medicines for everyone, and after Health Minister Eric Hoskins spent years lobbying for a national pharmacare strategy to no avail.

Mr. Sousa said he hopes Ontario’s move will spur the federal government and other provinces to work toward establishing a national pharmacare program. In the meantime, Mr. Sousa said, the Liberals decided that covering all young people was a good place to start.

Right now, the province’s public drug plans cover 2.3 million seniors, and about 900,000 people on social assistance. The new program, which the Liberals have dubbed OHIP-plus, would expand public coverage to another four million people.

Patrick Brown, the leader of the Progressive Conservatives, questioned whether paying for drugs for children whose parents are wealthy or already have private insurance is the best use of scare health-care resources.

“Under this plan, [those] precious funds would go to pay for millionaire kids,” he said. “That doesn’t seem right.”

Public drug spending is expected to grow by 8.4 per cent this year, more than any other part of the health budget. That increase is not driven primarily by the expansion of pharmacare to young people because the program does not kick in until the last three months of the fiscal year.

The Liberals are also promising universal coverage for Mifegymiso, better known as the abortion pill.

Ontario’s long-term care homes are slated to receive a 2-per-cent increase in operating funding, plus more for fresh meals, but there is no plan to add new nursing home beds.

Hospital leaders say that long queues for nursing homes beds in parts of the province are contributing to the overcapacity crisis in some of Ontario’s hospitals, which saw a larger-than-usual surge in patients this winter. Patients designated as alternate level of care (ALC) – meaning they no longer need a bed in an acute-care hospital but have nowhere else to go – are blocking about 15 per cent of the hospital beds in the province.

The ALC problem can have a trickle-down effect, forcing doctors to treat patients in hallways or warehouse them in the emergency departments until beds open.

The Ontario Hospital Association, which represents about 150 hospitals, said before the budget was unveiled that funding increases of zero in four of the last five years had pushed hospitals to a breaking point. The province already has the fewest hospital beds per capita and shortest lengths of stay in the country. Only Quebec spends less per capita on health care.

