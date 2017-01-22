Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this file photo, Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne speaks in Toronto on December 12, 2016. (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)
In this file photo, Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne speaks in Toronto on December 12, 2016. (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)

POLITICS

Ontario premier Wynne writes open letter criticizing Kevin O’Leary’s policies, comments Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ontario’s Liberal premier has written an open letter to newly announced candidate for Conservative leadership Kevin O’Leary criticizing his proposed policies and comments he made about Ontario’s auto sector.

Kathleen Wynne wrote that she thinks O’Leary believes the government’s role should be to serve “society’s most well-off,” based on policies he’s outlined thus far.

O’Leary announced that he’s running for Conservative leadership last week.

Wynne wrote the letter in response to comments she said O’Leary made to media, though she didn’t give specifics about which media outlets.

She said O’Leary was “inaccurate on just about every count” when he told media that Ontario falls behind Michigan when it comes to investment in the auto sector.

She closed off the letter by welcoming the former “Dragon’s Den” and current “Shark Tank” star to the political arena.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular