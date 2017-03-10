The federal government has all but wrapped up a new decade-long health-care accord with the provinces and territories with the signing of agreements with Quebec, Ontario and Alberta.

The news Friday that three of the four hold-out jurisdictions have accepted the money that the Liberal government is offering all but ends the negotiations that began last fall when Ottawa said it would no longer increase the Canada Health Transfer by six per cent annually.

The new deals leave Manitoba as the only jurisdiction left to sign.

John Ibbitson: Liberals’ heavy-handed health-care push just a chapter in endless political cycle

Under unilateral agreements reached previously with provinces and territories individually, the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) will rise by 3 per cent or a three-year average of nominal GDP growth, whichever is higher. That increase in the CHT is in addition to an additional $11-billion that the federal government will pay over the next decade for health care and home care. The three newest agreements reached Friday will mirror the earlier deals.

The CHT has increased by 6 per cent since 2004 even though health-care costs climbed by less than the rate of inflation since 2011. Still, the provinces had balked at accepting what the federal government was offering because, they argued, an aging population will increase costs in the future.

They had asked for 5.2-per-cent increase in the CHT. But with their own budgets looming, they have opted to take the money.

An official with the Ontario government confirmed to The Globe and Mail that a deal had been reached though Health Minister Eric Hoskins, who had been one of the most vocal objectors to accepting Ottawa’s offer, would not be available for comment.

Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette was also harshly critical of the deal when other provinces signed on to it over the past months.

Quebec said in a news release on Friday it will receive $2.5-billion over 10 years under the new deal and that it will have the ability, under the “asymmetric system” to spend the money on its own health priorities and competencies, including mental health or home care. It also indicated that it will be able to use additional money for its own social infrastructure.

Report Typo/Error