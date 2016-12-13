Ontario is proposing a new 10-year federal funding plan that would see Ottawa’s health transfers to the provinces rise by 5.2 per cent a year.

Premier Kathleen Wynne called the idea a starting point for discussion, and said in exchange the provinces would commit to spend the money on priority areas they agree on with Ottawa, such as mental health and home-care services.

The provinces and territories oppose the federal government’s plan to cut the increase in health transfers from six per cent to three per cent a year, warning it would have a dramatic impact on health-care delivery.

The premiers agree a three-per-cent annual increase “is not going to cut it,” Wynne said, especially when Ottawa provides only 23 per cent of the total amount spent on health care.

“There was a fair bit of consensus that (5.2 per cent) was the kind of increase that we need to look at,” she said Tuesday. “Premiers are very worried about the sustainability of the health-care system. They’re very worried about the constraints in their own jurisdictions and saw that evidence-based approach as an important way to go.”

Wynne cited reports from the Conference Board of Canada and the federal Parliamentary Budget Officer that more than three per cent is needed to keep up with the demands an aging population will put on the health systems.

Wynne said she is flexible on the length of an agreement, but she would like to see a 10 years, to give the provincial health systems the ability to plan for the long term. She hopes for a decision from Ottawa early in the new year.

“The other point that was made by all if us at the table was that we’re in our budget cycles, we’re getting ready for budgets and we need to know what those decisions are going,” she said.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister refused to sign on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pan-Canadian climate change framework without first getting an agreement on more federal money for health care.

Some provinces have shown a willingness to accept a reduced annual increase in health transfers if, at the same time, the federal government agrees to put more money, over a longer period of time, into a health accord that targets improvements in home care, mental health services and innovation.

“I’m absolutely convinced that areas like mental health and home care are the areas that we need to be investing in, so I don’t have a problem with having some accountability around that, but we do need an increase on the base transfer,” Wynne said.

So far, the federal Liberals have promised $3-billion over four years, specifically for home care, but they’ve signalled a willingness to expand that.

