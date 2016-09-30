The Conservative Party’s interim leader, Rona Ambrose, charged $4,000 to taxpayers to break her lease and move into Stornoway in November, the party said on Friday.

Ms. Ambrose took over on a temporary basis from Stephen Harper after the Oct. 19 election. She moved into the official residence for Canada’s opposition leader about one month later.

“She made no secondary residence expense claims while living in Stornoway. She moved into Stornoway in mid-November. She claimed two months’ rent of $2,000 per month for December and January, which was the penalty for breaking the lease,” said Conservative spokesman Mike Storeshaw.

In recent weeks, the Conservative Party has been attacking the two top officials in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office, Gerald Butts and Katie Telford, for the high costs of their respective relocations to Ottawa.

