A group of MPs is set to resume a marathon meeting today over the ins and outs of parliamentary procedures.

Conservatives and New Democrats led a filibuster at the procedures committee last month, speaking for hours over four days as they tried to prevent the Liberals from passing a motion that would impose a deadline on their study of proposed changes to the way the House of Commons conducts its business.

They suspended the meeting to allow MPs return to their ridings for break week, but are expected to pick things up again at noon.

At issue is a discussion paper released by government House leader Bardish Chagger, which suggests changes that the Liberals argue are meant to modernize the House of Commons, making it more efficient and relevant.

Those proposed changes include doing away with Friday sittings, allowing electronic voting and creating a special question period one day a week where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be the one answering all the questions.

The Conservatives and New Democrats call it a power grab and urge the Liberals to not make changes without their agreement.

