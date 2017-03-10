Conservative MP Gérard Deltell, who is his party’s finance critic and one of its most influential voices in Quebec, will be supporting the leadership bid of his caucus colleague Erin O’Toole, sources said.

The endorsement is scheduled to be announced Friday morning ‎and will cap a long reflection for Mr. Deltell, whose support was sought by many campaigns.

‎Mr. Deltell will help to boost the profile in Quebec of Mr. O’Toole, a former minister of veterans affairs in the Harper government.

While Mr. Deltell is a rookie MP, the former Quebec MNA and provincial party leader has quickly proven to be a media-savvy politician on the federal stage. ‎Before entering politics, he was a television journalist in his hometown of Quebec City, where he helped the party win a majority of seats in the 2015 election.

Explainer: Who’s running for the Conservative leadership? Read the list of candidates

Mr. O’Toole is not currently seen as a front-runner in the leadership race, but his campaign is offering a traditional small-c conservative platform that aims to unite members from across the political spectrum in the party. A key hope for Mr. O’Toole is to win many second-place votes in the preferential ballot that will be held on May 27.

Support in Quebec is key as the province is favoured in the voting system that gives each riding equal weight in the final tally, even though dozens of ridings in the province have fewer than 30 members each.

‎Mr. Deltell is the first Quebec-based MP to support Mr. O’Toole, who has shown an ability to speak French but will be expected to continue working on his second language if he wins the leadership.

Other Conservative MPs from Quebec have supported the leadership bids of Maxime Bernier and Andrew Scheer, who are currently engaged in a tough fight for members in rural parts of the province. Mr. Bernier has promised to get rid of supply management in the agricultural sector, while Mr. Scheer is trying to win support among proponents of the system.

Report Typo/Error