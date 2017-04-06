The Canadian government is conducting a lobbying blitz of politicians in key U.S. states to help persuade the Trump administration to spare Canada from protectionist trade measures being contemplated in Washington.

At least one dozen cabinet ministers are travelling across the United States this spring in an effort that federal officials liken to a political campaign, trying to remind American lawmakers and U.S. media of how crucial trade with Canada is to their economic well-being.

