The federal government says it will review the rules that govern how communications and services are delivered to the public in English and French.

The process is aimed at ensuring federal services are being delivered in both official languages, in accordance with the Official Languages Act.

Some government offices have lost their bilingual status in recent years, which has worried some anglophone and francophone minority-language communities.

The government says it has placed a moratorium on bilingual offices that were slated to see that status change.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison says the review process will begin this fall and include consultations with parliamentarians, stakeholders and the public.

The Liberal government hopes to issue recommendations in fall 2018 with a plan to adopt the measures the following spring.

