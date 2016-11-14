Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has placed Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault in charge of defining the scope and nature of an apology and other acts to redress discrimination against sexual minorities in Canada, The Globe and Mail has learned.

As well, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould will introduce legislation Tuesday that will equalize the age of consent for all forms of sexual intercourse, one of the last remaining legislative stigmas facing sexual minorities.

“The fight to end discrimination is not over and a lot of hard work still needs to be done,” Mr. Trudeau said in the statement that will be issued Tuesday. A copy was obtained in advance by the Globe.

The move comes after a series of stories by this newspaper earlier this year that chronicled historical discrimination against sexual minorities in Canada, including men who were convicted of gross indecency in the years before homosexual acts decriminalized in 1969, and men and women who were persecuted in the public service and military because of their sexuality.

In the wake of those stories, Egale, a national organization the advocates for sexual minorities, produced a report recommending a suite of proposed reforms to redress past injustices and eliminate legal discrimination that still exists. One of its central recommendations was a formal apology for acts of past discrimination against Canada’s LGBT community.

A senior government official, who spoke on background, said the government is committed to issuing that apology. Its scope, whether and how to offer official pardons for those who were convicted, and what if any financial compensation should be offered will be part of Mr. Boissonneault’s mandate. The government is committed to resolving all issues before the next election.

“The government of Canada welcomed [the Egale] report, supports the values, principles and objectives it espouses, and will work with Egale and other partners to take action against the discrimination the report describes,” states the release.

The government has already committed to rehabilitating the reputation of Edward Klippert, who was sentenced to indefinite detention–in effect life imprisonment– in the 1960s for repeatedly having sex with other men. Mr. Klippert was released from prison in 1971 and died in 1996.

As well as calling for an apology and redress for the criminally convicted and for those purged from the public service and military because they were homosexual, the Egale report recommends, among other steps, training for police, judges and customs officials to recognize and prevent discrimination based on sexuality, and legal guarantees against police harassment in establishments such a bath houses.

“I look forward to collaborating closely with Egale and other organizations in the coming months to advance the government’s agenda for equality,” Mr. Boissonnault is quoted as saying in the statement.

The new legislation will equalize the age of consent for anal intercourse, which is currently 18, two years older than the age of consent for vaginal intercourse. The age difference is widely viewed in the gay community as discriminatory toward young homosexuals.

The government has already moved on legislation to ban discrimination against transgender Canadians.

Although each country is approaching the issue differently, Germany, Great Britain and at least one state government in Australia have already offered, or announced plans to offer, apologies for acts of historical discrimination against homosexuals.

The Trudeau government’s commitment to protecting the rights of sexual minorities stands in marked contrast to the incoming administration of Donald Trump in the United States, which has been accused of fomenting intolerance toward racial and sexual minorities and women.

