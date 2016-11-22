Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (Ron Ward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (Ron Ward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

The federal government is limiting the amount of medical cannabis that veterans will be reimbursed for to three grams a day.

Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr says the cost of reimbursing veterans has increased with many using up to 10 grams a day.

The new limit announced today at a military and veterans health research forum in Vancouver is for dried cannabis or the equivalent of oil.

Hehr says Veterans Affairs and the Canadian Armed Forces are also launching a study on the medical effects of cannabis, adding that scientific research is inconclusive.

Globe Investigation: What’s in your weed? We tested dispensary marijuana to find out

Globe Investigation: What's not in your weed? Marijuana edibles tests reveal misleading claims

Hehr says the number of veterans who were being reimbursed for medical cannabis rose to more than 3,000 in eight years and he was surprised the former Conservative government began paying for it with no policy in place.

He says three grams a day is the upper limit of use in guidelines from the college of physicians.

“The safety and well-being of our veterans was the fundamental consideration in the development of this reimbursement policy,” he said.

