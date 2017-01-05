The federal government is projecting decades of deficits as a new Finance Canada report shows Ottawa’s long-term finances have deteriorated considerably over the past two years.

The government’s latest long-term fiscal forecast adds new context to the federal government’s reluctance to boost provincial health transfers.

The decades of surpluses projected by Ottawa just two years ago have now shifted to decades of annual deficits that will run until 2050.

The report from Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s department marks the first time the federal government has updated its long-term fiscal projections since the fall of 2014. At that time, the price of oil was in the midst of a steep decline that would ultimately deliver significant pain to the Canadian economy.

Those persistently low oil prices – combined with declining labour force participation due to an aging population and a new federal Liberal government that champions the merits of deficit spending – have all contributed to a shift in Ottawa’s fiscal horizon.

In its 2014 report, Finance Canada said the federal debt as a share of GDP was expected to be eliminated entirely before 2040, placing federal finances in an enviable position compared with other governments provincially and internationally. However, in the latest federal report – released quietly online shortly after Christmas – the federal debt is no longer on track for elimination.

Instead, the new projections for economic growth and government spending would see the federal debt shrink slightly over time below 31.8 per cent of GDP, where it stands currently.

The December report projects spending and revenue trends through to the 2055-56 fiscal year. Such long-term projections are subject to considerable volatility. Relatively small changes in economic growth or government spending over time can significantly shift the trend lines for Ottawa’s bottom line. The projections also do not take into account future policy decisions.

As an illustration of this volatility, the recent Finance Canada report shows that a boost in Canadian productivity in line with trends in the U.S. economy, combined with reduced government spending growth equal to a quarter of a percentage point less a year, would see the federal debt eliminated by 2050.

Conversely, boosting government spending growth by a quarter percentage point “would be sufficient to put at risk the fiscal sustainability of the federal government.”

Under that scenario, the federal debt as a share of GDP would rise over time to more than 50 per cent by 2055.

Finance Canada’s report assumes that the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) payments to the provinces and territories will grow in line with nominal GDP.

Worth $36-billion this year, the CHT is a major federal expense. Changes in the growth rate can have major implications for the health of federal and provincial finances. The Parliamentary Budget Officer has stated that Ottawa’s decision to move away from fixed annual increases of 6 per cent was a major factor in placing federal finances on a sustainable footing over the long term. However, the PBO also said the decision will burden provincial governments with a future of rapidly rising debt unless those governments raise taxes, cut spending or find a combination of those two options.

Ottawa and the provinces are currently at odds over the size of the CHT transfer. Provinces rejected a federal offer in December that would have shifted the growth in transfers away from a formula tied to nominal GDP growth – which combines real GDP and inflation – in favour of a fixed increase of 3.5 per cent a year. Ottawa also offered $11.5-billion over 10 years outside of the transfer for spending focused on home care and mental health.

Since then, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador have accepted a similar federal offer that provides additional money for home care and mental health while tying the CHT transfer increase to nominal GDP growth or 3 per cent, whichever is higher. The side deals state that should the other provinces negotiate a better deal with Ottawa, the three provinces would adopt those terms.

The remaining seven provinces and three territories wrote to Mr. Morneau and federal Health Minister Jane Philpott to request a first ministers meeting of premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resolve the standoff.

The Liberal Party platform promised the size of annual deficits would be kept at “less than $10-billion in each of the next two fiscal years.” However, Mr. Morneau’s fall fiscal update said the deficit would reach $27.8-billion next year before declining to $14.6-billion in 2021-22.

Mr. Morneau had mused in March that if his budget succeeded in boosting economic growth, “we get to balance in the coming five years.” However, the minister has repeatedly declined to repeat that timeline in recent months.

His department’s December report shows the deficit climbing again in the 2020s and 2030s to a high of $38.8-billion in 2035-36 before returning to surplus in the mid-2050s.

When measured as a share of the economy, the deficits are relatively small at 1.1 per cent or less over the projection period.

In contrast, the 2014 forecast projected large surpluses every year, growing to $220.4-billion in 2050. As a share of GDP, the 2014 forecast had the size of the surplus growing from about 0.5 per cent in the 2020s to 2.9 per cent by 2050.

