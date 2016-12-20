The Liberal government has joined with U.S. President Barack Obama to restrict oil and gas development in Arctic waters, and regulated fisheries and shipping lanes as the ice cover recedes as a result of climate change.

In a joint release Tuesday, the two governments said the measures would ensure “a strong, sustainable and viable Arctic economy and ecosystem.”

For his part, Mr. Obama designated the vast majority of U.S. waters off Alaska in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas as “indefinitely” off limits to oil and gas leasing, though President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans who control Congress will no doubt look to reverse that decision.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will designate all Canadian waters in the Arctic as indefinitely off-limits to future oil and gas licensing, a ban that will be reviewed every five years. Existing industry leases remain in place but it is not clear whether producers will be able to gain regulatory approval for drilling.

Major oil companies have slammed the brakes on Arctic exploration, owing to shaky economics and technical challenges.

Last year, Imperial Oil Ltd. together with partners Exxon Mobil Corp. and BP PLC suspended their effort to win regulatory approval to an exploration program in the Canadian portion of the Beaufort Sea.

The companies had planned to drill in water depths up to 1,500 metres about 175 kilometres north of Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. An initial well was planned for the summer of 2020 at the earliest. However, the partners said they needed more time to study the Arctic’s harsh conditions. Imperial has sought to extend the life of permits that are set to expire in 2019 and 2020 to 16 years, up from nine currently.

One of the biggest obstacles is meeting National Energy Board requirements that compel companies to drill a so-called relief well in the same season as a producing one in order to have the ability to cap any possible blowout.

Imperial and U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. had both sought exemptions from the rule, arguing it was not feasible given the short northern drilling season. Chevron also cited weak oil prices when it scrapped its own exploration program in 2014.

It could take more than a decade before such plans are revisited, given current projections for future prices, said John Hogg, president of Skybattle Resources Ltd. in Calgary.

“If oil was north of $75 and stable, I think that they could start looking at it again,” he said.

“There’s a potential for billion-barrel oil fields out there, so I don’t see the super-majors ever losing sight of the fact that they’ve acquired the seismic [data]. They know where they’d like to drill.”

Report Typo/Error