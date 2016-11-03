Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Transport Minister Marc Garneau answers a question in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 21, 2016. (PATRICK DOYLE/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Transport Minister Marc Garneau answers a question in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 21, 2016. (PATRICK DOYLE/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

The federal transport minister says Ottawa will require railways to install video and voice-recording devices in locomotives.

Marc Garneau says they will be used to investigate accidents such as the train derailment that killed 47 people in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic in 2013.

He also said the review of the Railway Safety Act will also be moved up to 2017 from 2018.

Garneau made the comments in Montreal this morning as he outlined the federal government’s transportation plan for the coming decades.

He says Ottawa will introduce legislation next spring to create a long-term plan for moving grain by rail.

This will include allowing penalties against rail companies and customers who don’t respect agreements and addressing the future of interswitching, or the transfer of traffic between two railway companies.

