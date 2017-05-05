Internal documents reveal the extensive involvement of private-sector actors in the Liberal government’s efforts to shape and promote a $35-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank, raising conflict-of-interest questions as Ottawa attempts to attract private money to help build public projects.

Records show that the government spent months working with private-sector advisers to prepare for a closed-door meeting at Toronto’s Shangri-La Hotel last November, in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his senior ministers made the case to institutional investors about the benefits of the bank, which had just been announced two weeks earlier.

