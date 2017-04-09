Outgoing Metrolinx CEO Bruce McCuaig says Pearson airport’s ambitious plan to become a transportation megahub is the kind of project that Ottawa should consider as it seeks to lure billions in private capital into public transit projects.

Mr. McCuaig recently announced he is leaving Metrolinx after more than six years as president and CEO of the provincial transportation agency. He is taking on a new advisory role with the federal government as it launches a promised $35-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Report Typo/Error