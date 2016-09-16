Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Health Minister Jane Philpott answers a question in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 11, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Health Minister Jane Philpott answers a question in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 11, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Philpott repays border pass, suitcase expenses following spending review Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Health Minister Jane Philpott plans to repay an additional $381 to taxpayers following the completion of an office spending review.

Philpott’s office says the latest repayment includes $178 for a Nexus pass, purchased for speedier passage at the border, and $202 for a suitcase.

Last month, Philpott returned $3,700 after it was disclosed her office paid thousands to a Toronto-based limousine company.

The ethics commissioner is investigating Philpott’s use of the high-end car service because it is owned by a Liberal supporter who canvassed for the minister during the last federal election.

Philpott’s office says the minister does not plan to reimburse taxpayers for trips from her home to Toronto’s international airport because Health Canada deemed the cost fair market value.

Philpott also previously paid back $520 for an Air Canada lounge pass.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Outcry over thousands spent on photos prompts minister to review policies (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog