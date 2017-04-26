CANADIAN POLITICS
The Conservative Party says it has set a new record for party memberships in a leadership race. According to a statement released last night, the Conservatives say 259,010 Canadians are now paid-up party members and eligible to choose among 14 different candidates for party leader. That represents an increase of 150,000 people since the beginning of January, the party says, and the total is even more than the 2004 race that saw Stephen Harper become leader. Just over 100,000 people voted in the 2013 Liberal race that elected Justin Trudeau as leader. “We were surprised by the size of the list and I think most campaigns were, too,” candidate Kevin O’Leary told The Globe this morning. The new Conservative leader will be announced May 27.
Statistics Canada says it will once again start tracking the rate at which criminal cases are dismissed as “unfounded,” after a Globe and Mail investigation found that designation was often used by police as a way to discontinue sex-assault investigations.
The Canadian government is anticipating a long battle on softwood lumber with the Trump administration -- a trade dispute that has already spanned decades. Despite the heated rhetoric on both sides, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CTV that no larger trade war was on the horizon.
Supreme Court justices are expressing a reluctance to reconsider their Jordan ruling, which put new time limits on criminal trials, despite pleas from federal and provincial prosecutors.
The Liberals’ marijuana legalization legislation will get a rough ride in committee and in the Senate, parliamentarians tell The Hill Times, with a special focus on the age (as young as 18) and some of the stiff penalties (up to 14 years for some offences). NDP Leader Tom Mulcair expressed outrage over Mr. Trudeau’s story of how his younger brother Michel avoided charges for possession.
And Canadians aren’t fans of airport privatization, a new Angus Reid Institute survey says. The issue continues to be studied by the federal Liberals, but they have not made any move to do so yet.
Campbell Clark (Globe and Mail) on Canada-U.S. trade: “For months, Canadian government officials and business leaders comforted themselves with the notion that, even though Mr. Trump was threatening to tear up the North American free-trade agreement and impose protectionist measures that could sideswipe Canada, he was targeting Mexico, or China. Not us. Now this country has been Trump-trolled so many times in a week it’s like being Rosie O’Donnell. Mexico, now we feel your pain, amigo.”
Lawrence Martin (Globe and Mail) on the Conservatives: “With the right Tory choice, Justin Trudeau could be defeated in short order. The wrong choice – he could be around for a decade or more.”
Andrew MacDougall (Globe and Mail) on prime ministerial communications: “Now what Mr. Trudeau chooses to do to his body – other than pulverize it with hard drugs, I suppose – is his choice. But having a supposed science-loving government led by someone with a stake in “alternative” therapies such as cupping isn’t exactly on-brand. (Imagine if Stephen Harper, who was thought of as anti-science, did the same.)”
B.C. ELECTION
The leaders of the B.C.’s three major parties will gather in a television studio tonight for the main debate of the provincial election campaign. Liberal Leader Christy Clark, NDP Leader John Horgan, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver had a dry run last week with a smaller, lower-profile debate that was primarily intended for radio and online audiences. Tonight’s event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. PT, will cut into the air time of a consortium of local TV channels, and for some voters it will be the first time they are exposed to any of them during the campaign. Follow reporters Justine Hunter and Ian Bailey for updates on Twitter.
The softwood lumber dispute has burst open in the middle of the election campaign; all three leaders spent much of the day yesterday reacting to the United States’ decision to impose new tariffs on Canadian lumber. Ms. Clark urged calm, warning that a knee-jerk reaction could have unintended consequences. Mr. Horgan of the NDP accused the Liberals of failing on the file, and said he would head to Washington within 30 days of becoming premier if his party wins next month’s election.
Lawrence Herman (The Globe and Mail) on softwood lumber: “What makes this case different is that these preliminary duties fit squarely into Mr. Trump’s misguided and offensive narrative about Canada being an unfair trading partner, whether it’s regarding softwood lumber, dairy products or energy.”
Bob Chitrenky, Eric Doherty, Peter McCartney and Harold Steves (The Province) on the Massey Bridge: “If we are to spend $4 billion of public funds (don’t for a moment think that the projected cost of the Massey Tunnel replacement bridge won’t increase — such costs invariably do) what else might we do?”
