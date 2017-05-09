CANADIAN POLITICS
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is going back on its pledge to introduced legislative reforms designed to address the issue of solitary confinement. The United Nations considers more than 15 consecutive days in solitary confinement an act of torture but Canada has seen several high-profile cases of prisoners in segregation for far longer, including Eddie Snowshoe and Adam Capay.
Universities say they accept new rules from the federal government -- which drew attention last week -- to improve diversity in the Canada Research Chairs program or risk having funding cut. “I’ll be honest, I think something like this is needed to push us,” said University of Regina president Vianne Timmons.
The House of Commons is expected to vote today on an opposition motion declaring no confidence in Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.
And the Trudeau Liberals’ proposed Canada Infrastructure Bank will be based in Toronto. The city’s status as Canada’s financial capital helped sway the government’s decision making. Calgary and Montreal both lobbied heavily to try and have the new institution headquartered in their city.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s response to natural disasters: “You can’t eliminate disasters, but you can plan and mitigate the impact. There are floods, earthquakes, ice storms, broken dams, power outages and so on. In Germany, [Technisches Hilfswerk] volunteers do co-ordination, water purification, power-line repair, pumping, sandbagging, and search and rescue. Why hasn’t Canada done something like it? It takes a relatively small amount of money, for some equipment and training and a government mandate.”
Andre Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the need for a national vaccination strategy: “If our children’s health matters to us, we should make darn sure they get their childhood vaccines, and do so as easily, conveniently and painlessly as possible.”
Chantal Hebert (Toronto Star) on Trudeau’s stake in the B.C. race: “Tuesday’s vote is the first electoral test — albeit by proxy — of the environment/energy balance the prime minister has been trying to achieve. To claim some measure of success for that approach in the 2019 election, Trudeau ideally needs at least one pipeline to tidewater to come off the drawing board between now and then and a national consensus behind his plan to impose a floor price on carbon. The fate of both could rest with B.C. voters.”
B.C. ELECTION
It’s election day in British Columbia, as BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark attempts to secure a fifth consecutive majority government for her party and the New Democrats seek to return to power after 16 years in Opposition. While polls earlier in the campaign suggested an NDP surge, more recently they’ve shown the race ends in a virtual tie (though the polls have been wrong before). Complicating the matters is the B.C. Green Party, which has shown strong support in the NDP stronghold of Vancouver Island and could pose the greatest threat for the New Democrats. Polls close at 8 p.m. Get updates throughout the day here.
The campaign has been driven by issues ranging from housing and affordability to campaign finance and, most recently, an escalating trade dispute with the Trump administration over softwood lumber. Read our guide to how the parties plan to address those issues if elected, and find out which ridings you should be watching as the results roll in.
Remember #IAmLinda, the hashtag born out of an encounter between BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark and a woman at a North Vancouver grocery store? Or NDP Leader John Horgan’s “Don’t touch me” moment during the radio debate? They were among the low points of the four-week campaign. We’ve taken a look back at the highs and lows that have come to define the three major party leaders.
Nancy Macdonald (Maclean's) on the B.C. Green Party: “By splitting the centre-left vote, and not just on Vancouver Island, a surging Green party could open the door to a strengthened Liberal majority.”
Mike Smyth (The Province) on the B.C. NDP: “The road to power for Horgan and the NDP is about as narrow as it gets, and it’s hard to see how the New Democrats don’t get stuck again.”
Don Braid (Calgary Herald) 0n B.C.’s approach to Alberta: “In a significant way, the B.C. government has gone rogue on Canada. That isn’t likely to change after Tuesday’s election.”
INTERNATIONAL POLITICS
Last month, Mr. Trump was all but ready to kick start the process of withdrawing from NAFTA. He later dropped his threat at the urging of Mr. Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. But Mr. Trudeau and his team were asked to persuade Mr. Trump by White House aides, including Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. In effect, senior officials in the U.S. government went to the Canadian government in order to get their boss to change his mind.
There won’t be a trade war between Canada and the U.S., White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says. His comments come as threats of duties and countervailing duties continue to be lobbed back and forth across the 49th parallel.
“To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised with the Russians,” former acting attorney general Sally Yates told members of the U.S. Senate yesterday. Ms. Yates, who was fired by Mr. Trump for refusing to defend his travel ban, testified that the White House was warned that Michael Flynn could be blackmailed.
Marine Le Pen is down, but far from out. Despite losing in the French presidential election, her party posted its best result ever and has cemented itself as a force to be reckoned with in French politics. Now, all eyes turn to next month’s legislative election when they look to improve on its two seats in the legislature.
Erna Paris (The Globe and Mail) on the work Macron still needs to do: “Mr. Macron faces formidable challenges, and a failure to meet the high bar he has set for himself could have far-reaching consequences. He’s a man of clear talent and mind-boggling ambition. But for now he’s a one-man show. And without a strong party structure, and without winning a majority in the June parliamentary elections, his bold promises may prove elusive.”
Veronique de Rugy (Reason) on the Republican health-care plan: “Republicans, who currently hold majorities in both the House and the Senate, regularly claim they want a fairer, simpler tax code. But the credits they seem to love are far more likely to be the product of special-interest lobbying than a careful study of social externalities.”
