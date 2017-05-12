CANADIAN POLITICS
More than half of Liberal judicial appointments have gone to women, even though they make up less than half of applicants. Experts in the legal community are divided on whether it’s an appropriate and necessary rebalancing of representation on the bench, or patronage by another name.
On a related note: a story we wrote about diversity among researchers got a lot of attention last week. The Liberal government says universities must nominate scholars for Canada Research Chairs that meet certain equity targets, or else the schools could lose those lucrative positions. Not reported last week: the Federal Court wasn’t going to give universities a choice. The diversity targets were created following a legal settlement in 2006, in which complainants told the Canadian Human Rights Commission that there was discrimination in how the research positions were handed out. The demographic targets were then created, but not enforced (and many universities ignored them). Last year, the commission asked the Federal Court to give their legal weight to the ruling (story here). On May 3, the Federal Court agreed. On May 4, the government announced the new penalties. The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, which approves the positions, told The Globe that the timing is a coincidence.
A majority of Canadians disagree with the Liberals’ new toughened impaired-driving legislation, which was unveiled at the same time as the proposed legalization of marijuana. A Nanos poll commissioned by The Globe found 55 per cent of respondents thought police should not have new powers to demand breath samples.
Justin Trudeau has tapped a veteran bureaucrat as Canada’s new spymaster. Canada’s spies are also turning their attention to the 2019 election and how to prevent foreign influence, which has led to all sorts of problems in the United States.
When the Conservatives pick a new leader later this month, one notable name will not be at the convention: Stephen Harper.
A touring Canada 150 project that received $10.5-million from the federal government is having trouble finding venues for its show, halfway into 2017.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and chiefs of First Nations have not been able to agree on development in northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire.
And in PEI, Premier Wade MacLauchlan is reminding members of his cabinet to get their good news out now while pollsters are surveying Islanders. The private disclosure was accidentally made public when a minister tabled documents in the legislature -- and mistakenly included some printed-out emails in the pile, too.
Carol Propper (The Globe and Mail) on health care: “Health-care markets are not that special. Or rather, there are many markets which are also complex – financial markets, for instance. We may need help and guidance in making choices such as picking the right pension or insurance policy, but the market doesn’t benefit from being locked by a top-down authority. The same logic can be applied – with care – to the health-care industry.”
Robyn Urback (CBC) on transparency: “Failing to address legitimate questions posed of government officials is bad; failing to address legitimate questions while simultaneously claiming to deliver on #RealChange and #PositivePolitics is worse. Until now, Trudeau has mostly left the embarrassing obfuscation to his ministers. His participation suggests the promise of government transparency has been fully extinguished, from top of government to bottom.”
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on cultural appropriation: “Should modern artists try to inhabit the fictional lives of people whose history and cultural experiences are completely different from their own? It’s fraught territory: Academics and writers have grappled with the concept of cultural appropriation, its proper definition, limits and boundaries, for years. It’s a subject discussed at length in books and conferences. It should at least be something we can discuss, without fear of censure.”
B.C. ELECTION
It’s the start of a process that could upend the results of this week’s election: the BC Liberals have formally requested a recount in a riding on Vancouver Island that the party lost by nine votes, denying them a majority government. The election ended with the Liberals one seat shy of the majority and the Green Party suddenly thrust into the spotlight holding the balance of power. But if the incredibly narrow result in the riding of Courtenay-Comox flips back to the Liberals, the governing party would have a majority once again. The recount was expected — any losing candidate who loses by fewer than 100 votes can request one. The real drama will happen later this month when thousands of absentee ballots are added to the mix. And Courtenay-Comox isn’t the only close riding hanging in the balance.
In the meantime, both the Liberals and the NDP are pitching Green Leader Andrew Weaver for his party’s support. Mr. Weaver has kept coy about what he will be seeking, but electoral reform could be near the top of that list. The Greens have long advocated for a system that would be more proportional with the actual votes, and it’s easy to see why: while the Greens captured more than 16 per cent of the popular vote, the party’s three seats amount to 3.45 per cent of the legislature. Mr. Weaver hasn’t said exactly what system he’d prefer, though he may find an ally in the New Democrats, who have also called for some type of reform. B.C. has experimented with changing the voting system before, and each time it’s either been quickly abandoned or defeated in a referendum before it could be even tested.
Voter turnout in this week’s election was the highest in nearly a decade, estimated at about 60 per cent. There will be all sorts of theories about why, but part of the increase may have to do with efforts to reach indigenous voters. For example, Khelsilem, a 27-year-old member of the Squamish Nation north of Vancouver who supported the local NDP candidate, recruited fellow Squamish Nation members to knock on doors, produce election-education material and co-ordinate rides to polling stations. Khelsilem says indigenous voters could be powerful if they increased their participation: “If our community came out to vote, we could end up being the deciding factor in this election.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the Green Party: “If there is one demand that BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver should set as a non-negotiable, bottom line for any support of a minority government, it has to be cleaning up the province’s immoral political culture.”
Martha Hall Findlay (The Globe and Mail) on the Trans Mountain pipeline: “People may legitimately object to the Trans Mountain project – many do, including a lot of people who supported the Green and NDP in this election. But a great many also support it, and depend on it, not only in British Columbia, but across the country.”
