Editor’s note: We occasionally supplement this newsletter with short items of original reporting from our team in Ottawa, such as the story below. Let us know what you think about the format and content of the newsletter.
BRIEFING: ECONOMIC GROWTH COUNCIL
By Sean Silcoff (@SeanSilcoff)
A group of external advisers to Finance Minister Bill Morneau is set to target chronic underinvestment by Canadian business in its next set of recommendations to boost the country’s feeble economic growth.
The year-old Advisory Council on Economic Growth, chaired by Dominic Barton, global managing director of management consultancy McKinsey, has previously issued two waves of reports, last October and again three months ago. Those documents offered a range of recommendations including boosting immigration and foreign investment coming to Canada, establishing an infrastructure bank, increasing workforce participation and skills training and fostering innovators with new sources of growth capital, increased government procurement from startups and retooling existing government programs and regulations to make them more effective.
The Trudeau government, which has worked closely with the council, has quickly put some of those recommendations into action – announcing an infrastructure bank, changes to the immigration system to make it easier to import highly skilled workers for in-demand tech jobs and a program to boost federal government purchases from startups, for example.
The third report, which is expected to arrive in August or September, will address an issue that has dogged Canada for years – but worsened this decade. A recent C.D. Howe Institute report, citing data from Statistics Canada and the OECD, found, “Canadian businesses have tended to invest less per worker than their counterparts abroad.” That gap narrowed as Canada fared better during the 2008-9 credit crisis and recession than their global peers.
But since 2013 – when Canadian businesses invested 91 cents per worker for every $1 invested across the entire OECD – business investment levels have fallen sharply. The institute estimates the amount will likely drop to “a dismal 67 cents [in Canada] for every dollar of investment elsewhere in the OECD.”
The implications are that business investment is correlated to economic growth, and that weaker investment levels limit the “improvements in wages and living standards we can hope for in the future,” said the institute.
Sources familiar with the council say it set a course to study the business underinvestment issue at its last meeting in March and is reviewing past reports on the subject from Canada and abroad in the coming weeks as members start to shape their views. The group next meets later this month.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here.
CANADIAN POLITICS
As the Liberal government works to attract private money into major public projects through the Canada Infrastructure Bank, internal records reveal the extent to which private-sector investors shaped the Liberals’ plans -- and some of those very investors are now on the receiving end. In one case, officials at asset manager Blackrock helped design a government presentation on infrastructure investment that was then delivered by the department to Blackrock’s clients.
Universities are being warned that they should nominate more diverse candidates for the Canada Research Chairs program or they will lose those positions. “When I became Minister of Science, I made it clear that I expected the universities to meet the equity and diversity targets that they had agreed to meet a decade ago. For the most part, they’ve failed to do so,” Kirsty Duncan said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau headlined his first Liberal fundraiser under the party’s new rules, which require events to be publicly advertised, to be open to journalists and to release their guest lists to the public. “I am very happy to see members of the press this evening,” Mr. Trudeau said last night. The Canadian Press reports the comments were met with tepid applause.
Parents of transgender youth urged senators yesterday to back the Liberal government’s gender identity bill. The Senate stalled a similar bill in the previous Parliament.
A Canadian citizen who follows the Falun Gong spiritual movement has been detained in China since early February.
The Ontario government is preparing a “Buy Canadian”-style retaliation to the Trump administration’s trade protectionism.
And e-mails obtained by Canadaland reveal some of the drama at McGill after Andrew Potter wrote a piece critical of Quebec in Maclean’s. Of particular note is a testy exchange between McGill Principal Suzanne Fortier and Gerald Butts, a McGill alum and the Prime Minister’s principal secretary.
Sandra Martin (The Globe and Mail) on aging: “The big if, in all of this, is making our lifespans correspond with our health spans, as the medical lingo suggests. For many elders, it doesn’t. Sure, we are living longer, but the last 10 years tend to be a dire mix of infirmity, complex chronic diseases and dependencies.”
Ed Broadbent (The Globe and Mail) on free trade: “While neither China nor Mexico nor any developing country should be obliged by other countries to raise wages, they should be obligated to respect basic human rights. In the context of trade agreements, this would include the right to an independent union and the right to bargain collectively. These rights have been entrenched in international human-rights conventions and are part of international law.”
Christie Blatchford (National Post) on the activist’s trial for giving water to pigs: “In any case, however one sees Krajnc’s cause, the fact is that the overburdened and impoverished justice system nonetheless allowed this prosecution not only to proceed, but also to eat up seven full days of court time, and all the public resources that entails – seven days of salary for the judge and prosecutor Harutyun Apel, court officials and security officers, court reporter and clerk, etc.”
B.C. ELECTION
Fentanyl has fuelled a public health emergency in B.C., where an average of four people are killed every day by drug overdoses. But the issue has not prompted promises of bold action from the main party leaders that would have an immediate effect on the province’s response after next week’s provincial election. The Globe’s Andrea Woo reviewed the parties’ platforms, which include varying amounts of money to fund mental-health treatment, drug rehab and education. However, none of the parties are promising a quick or dramatic shift aimed at stemming the crisis, which continues to accelerate. And only the Greens are ready to commit to expanding a radical intervention that addictions experts say is needed: ensuring users have access to pharmaceutical-grade heroin.
The federal government is taking a measured tone in its response to the softwood lumber dispute, in contrast to BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark’s mid-campaign promises to retaliate by targeting American coal. Ms. Clark has called on Ottawa to ban exports of thermal coal, the majority of which comes from the United States, and said she’ll impose a tax on coal if the federal government doesn’t act. Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says a negotiated settlement “is the only way that we can in the long term come to terms with this repeating irritant.” The federal government hasn’t taken a position on Ms. Clark’s calls to target coal.
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on Christy Clark’s softwood retaliation: “From that moment on, Ms. Clark’s central enemy on the campaign trail became Donald Trump. In an astonishing mid-campaign pivot, she began to frame the ballot-box question around leadership: Who is the best to lead the fight against the rising tide of protectionism south of the border?”
Shachi Kurl (The Globe and Mail) on #IAmLinda: “ Chances are, rather than move voters from one side to another, the tweets associated with #IamLinda are more likely to remind non-Clark voters why they’re not voting for her.”
Written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa and James Keller in Vancouver.
Follow @channayon Twitter: