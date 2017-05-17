Good morning,
It’s a common refrain among Canadian political journalists that it’s hard, sometimes, to focus on covering our own institutions with the distractions of everything going on south of the border. Not that we’re alone -- revelations that U.S. President Donald Trump may have tried to shut down an FBI investigation into one of his advisers is apparently exasperating his fellow Republicans and even those who work in the White House. “Everyone is walking around saying, ‘What is next?’,” one official told Politico. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, may have put it most succinctly: “I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House.”
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Today will see Rona Ambrose address her Conservative colleagues on Parliament Hill for the final time as interim leader. Every Wednesday morning that the House sits, members of Parliament gather for private caucus meetings to decide matters as a group and air grievances. These sessions are usually held behind closed doors, but Ms. Ambrose will let media come in for the end of today’s session -- just before lunch -- to hear her give a farewell address to party colleagues. The House won’t sit next week, following the Victoria Day weekend, and then the party selects a new permanent leader on Saturday, May 27. MPs of all stripes paid tribute to Ms. Ambrose yesterday, and she is set to resign her Edmonton seat in the coming weeks.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, is in Montreal to mark the city’s 375th anniversary celebrations.
Mr. Trudeau is expected to finally apologize this fall, on behalf of the government, to Canadians who were thrown in jail or lost their jobs because of their sexuality.
The Liberal government’s representatives in the Senate insist the chamber will pass a raft of legislation before the summer break, even as some independent senators talk about breaking up the budget bill to give the Canada Infrastructure Bank its own dedicated study. That’s just another consequence of the Senate’s increased independence, which may have increased further with a move away from organizing senators along party lines. Nova Scotia Senator Stephen Greene is ahead of the curve in that regard -- he was kicked out of the Conservative caucus yesterday for allegedly being too friendly with Liberals.
Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says she is concerned about the state of the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women, but won’t yet commit to action.
The parliamentary precinct has a new head of security: Chief Superintendent Jane MacLatchy of the RCMP, who worked in senior roles at the G8/G20 summit in Toronto and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
The Canadian intelligence community may be thinking twice about sharing information with the U.S. after Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, which was given to the U.S. by Israel. The problem is exacerbated because of Canada’s more common role as an “intelligence consumer” — we frequently rely on other national agencies for intelligence. Cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, declined to criticize Mr. Trump’s affinity for sharing secret information.
With the future of B.C.’s legislature still uncertain, and Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver holding the balance of power, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley issued a strong warning to her neighbours to the west, saying that they have no power to stop the controversial Trans Mountain Pipeline. The BC Liberals, Alberta’s NDP and the federal Liberals all support the pipeline and its construction could sway electoral fortunes in the future.
Among the issues that will help the Greens decide whether to prop up the Liberals or hand their support to the NDP is electoral reform. Weaver has said proportional representation is a “deal breaker” that must be part of any agreement to support either party. The NDP campaigned on electoral reform. Premier Christy Clark says she’s also open to changing the voting system, though she notes the province has already had two unsuccessful referendums.
And the worlds of business and finance are divided over whether the loonie is heading up or down over the next year. The markets are expecting the Canadian dollar to tumble further but many on Bay Street are predicting an upswing. A range of issues will play into how the loonie does moving forward, including oil prices, the red-hot real estate market, diverging interest rates between Canada and the U.S. and the future of NAFTA.
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the bungled start to the MMIW inquiry: “The families of Canada’s missing Indigenous women and girls deserve better than this.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the the pipeline battle out West: “To many, the biggest loser of last week’s B.C. election was someone who doesn’t even reside in the jurisdiction in which the votes were counted – Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley. The anxiety and hand-wringing the result has incited in Ms. Notley’s province is palpable. Albertans feel B.C.’s political leaders have it in for them, and it’s easy to see why.”
B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver (The Globe and Mail) on the Trans Mountain pipeline: “It is ridiculous to assert that British Columbia’s opposition amounts to a regional blockade against a project ‘in the national interest.’ No province should act unreasonably to block neighbour – or national – priorities. But federalism doesn’t mean that one province gets to tread on the rights and threaten the environment of another.”
Andrew MacDougall (The Globe and Mail) on Rona Ambrose’s legacy: “The lessons of a decade’s worth of public service coalesced into the tough, determined and poised presence opposite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons. Indeed, her performance has been so stout that many in the Conservative movement rue they couldn’t cast a vote for her to continue on a permanent basis.”
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Mr. Trump told then-FBI Director James Comey in a White House meeting in February. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” A brief timeline of the events: The FBI was investigating then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Trump campaign. Mr. Flynn resigned on Feb. 13. The day after, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Comey to drop the investigation into Mr. Flynn, according to The New York Times. Mr. Trump fired Mr. Comey, who had continued with the investigation, last week.
If you’re still reeling from yesterday’s news, Monday’s news of Mr. Trump letting slip secrets to Russia is still reverberating in Washington. Both crises are self-inflicted and raise renewed questions about whether or not Mr. Trump has an adequate grasp of what the role entails. The disclosure has also put an Israeli spy who is embedded inside of Islamic State in danger. This comes as Mr. Trump is set to head to Israel next week during his first visit abroad. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, says no secrets were spilled.
As the revelations emerged in Washington earlier this week, the U.S. Capitol was entertaining a couple of visitors: Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mr. Sajjan, who were in town for bilateral talks with their counterparts. While the Canadians were in the U.S. to talk mostly about trade, Washington had its mind on other things. Nonetheless, Ms. Freeland said that the intelligence situation is “a really sensitive area,” but hinted that she would be exploring the issue further.
China is attempting to position itself as the world’s economic superpower through its “One Belt, One Road” initiative and hosted officials from nearly 30 countries last weekend. As China pitched itself as the steward for the new global order, the Chinese government was keeping hundreds of its own protestors inside a black jail outside of Beijing, The Globe has learned. On Tuesday, after foreign dignitaries had already left, Chinese officials sent several dozen prisoners on a 19-hour slow train to Shanghai.
And can you smell what The Rock is cooking? One polling agency looked at how Dwayne Johnson, a registered Republican, would fare in a head-to-head contest against Mr. Trump as the Democratic nominee in 2020. The Rock came out ahead 42-37 and ended up flipping 15 per cent of those who voted for Mr. Trump in 2016. Mr. Johnson has said that a presidential run is “a real possibility.” Don’t blink, or the people’s elbow might be coming to a packed venue sometime soon once again.
Tony Schwartz (Washington Post), who ghost-wrote Art of the Deal, on Mr. Trump’s psyche: “Trump grew up fighting for his life and taking no prisoners. In countless conversations, he made it clear to me that he treated every encounter as a contest he had to win, because the only other option from his perspective was to lose, and that was the equivalent of obliteration. Many of the deals in The Art of the Deal were massive failures — among them the casinos he owned and the launch of a league to rival the National Football League — but Trump had me describe each of them as huge successes.”
Susan Hennessey (The New York Times) on the question of criminal behaviour: “Violating the oath of office does not require violating a criminal statute. If the president tweeted out the nuclear codes or the identities of covert intelligence officers, he would not violate any criminal law — just as he hasn’t here — yet we would all understand this degree of negligence to be a gross violation of his oath.”
Elizabeth Drew (The Guardian) on how long Republicans will support Mr. Trump: “Trump’s boastful disclosure of highly classified information, shared with the US by an ally on a strict-no-disclosure basis, to visiting Russian leaders, hasn’t helped his political situation. But that could change if he can’t deliver the tax cuts, if he keeps making proposals that help the wealthy against the base, and if, as is likely, he’s unable to produce the jobs he promised in the election. Nixon had a base, too, until he didn’t. When Trump becomes too expensive politically for the Republicans to maintain in office, it’s quite possible that they’ll move against him.”
