CANADIAN POLITICS
Province House is the historic cradle of Confederation and, until a few years ago, the site of the PEI legislature. As we wrote in February, the building is undergoing an extensive reconstruction that the federal government is on the hook for. Now the Liberal government in Ottawa says it will inject more money into the project, up to a total cost of $47-million. The first phase of construction has just begun and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of the year.
Prince Philip, 95, the consort of the Queen, says he will retire from royal duties this year. The Sun tabloid created a brief flurry in the early hours today when it incorrectly reported that he had died.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tonight attend his first public fundraiser under the Liberals’ new, more transparent system. The changes to how the governing party conducts its cash-for-access fundraisers were spurred on by The Globe and Mail’s reporting.
One of the Liberals’ first bills -- rolling back changes that the previous Conservative government made to citizenship rules -- has crawled across the finish line in the Senate after nearly a year-long delay … almost. In fact, in that time, senators made significant enough amendments to the bill that it is now being sent back to the House of Commons for review. It is not clear yet what changes the Liberals will accept.
For the second time this year, a Canadian has been mysteriously detained by the Chinese government. Canada does not currently have an extradition treaty with China, though it is considering one.
And, in case you missed it yesterday, the big news from the second 2016 census release is that Canada now has more seniors than children. The only thing keeping Canada’s working-age population healthy in comparison to other wealthy countries, John Ibbitson writes, is an enlightened immigration policy.
Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on the Liberals: “So much for sunny ways! As Justin Trudeau’s government nears the halfway mark of its first mandate, finding some willingness to engage in adult conversation on either side of the House of Commons is almost as hard as it was on the worst days of the previous Conservative government.”
Brittany Andrew-Amofah (CBC) on the left: “The progressive dream many Canadians imagined would come after electing Trudeau has proven to be a disappointment. As the governing party continues to falter on many of its commitments, now more than ever does the NDP need its star players to get out there and define what progressive politics really means — and in real time.”
Denise Balkissoon (The Globe and Mail) on climate change: “One side pursues a mandate of economic development, including and enlisting fossil fuels; the other prioritizes alternative energy, plus planning for a warming atmosphere. An agnostic, then, would sit in the middle, either unconvinced the problem exists, or unconvinced that action is necessary.”
Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on the Senate: “Politicians in democratic societies are wary of journalists and fearful of voters. Our new senators don’t have to be, because they don’t have voters. Their only constituency is their conscience. Consider whether, in a democratic society, I mean that as praise or as a warning.”
B.C. ELECTION
BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark says her proposals to target thermal coal from the United States, which she put forward as her response to softwood lumber tariffs, will go ahead regardless of whether the trade dispute is resolved. Ms. Clark responded to the tariffs by asking Ottawa to ban the export of thermal coal in B.C., most of which comes from the United States, and she’s said she’ll impose her own tax if the federal government doesn’t act. Ms. Clark says if her party wins next week’s election, she’ll pursue measures to restrict thermal coal from the U.S. and Alberta even if the softwood dispute ends amicably. NDP Leader John Horgan, meanwhile, says he’s not bound by promises made by Ms. Clark in the past week, though he’s not saying what he’ll do.
Ms. Clark and Mr. Horgan talked about coal during roundtable interviews with The Globe and Mail’s B.C. bureau, which also touched on housing, natural resources, and trust. Watch Ms. Clark’s full interview here and Mr. Horgan’s here.
Women have traditionally been underrepresented in Canadian politics, and B.C. is no exception. But an NDP equity policy focusing on nominating more women has made the party’s slate considerably different than the Liberals. While the Liberal roster of candidates has, as in most provinces, a disproportionate number of men, 51 per cent of the New Democrats’ candidates are men. A Globe and Mail analysis says the disparity is especially acute in winnable ridings, where the NDP have a relatively even split but where men account for 74 per cent of the Liberals’ candidates.
Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on coal exports: “And the impact on B.C.? Virtually zero, because that province does not produce thermal coal. Such a coincidence. Clark’s dangerous pattern is to block interprovincial trade and access to tidewater when it’s convenient for her.”
Mike Smyth (The Province) on splitting the vote: “Christy Clark and the Liberals, of course, are no doubt enjoying the NDP-Green squabbling. There’s no equivalent split on the right of the political spectrum, and the Liberals love it that the left is divided.”
Written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa and James Keller in Vancouver.
