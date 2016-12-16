WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW THIS MORNING

> An official dinner for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who visited Ottawa in September, was attended by dozens of Liberal Party donors, The Globe uncovered. Also in attendance were senior Liberal aides, cabinet ministers, and 60 Chinese officials who accompanied Mr. Li.

> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approval is at its lowest point since he became prime minister, according to an Angus Reid Institute poll. Still, at 55 per cent support, it’s quite high.

> A few things that the Liberals announced in one of their final days in Ottawa in 2016: Mr. Trudeau says he will meet with indigenous leaders at least once a year, in a bid to create a long-term strategy for reconciliation; the government will ban asbestos use by 2018; and Mr. Trudeau also said he supports a proposal to tie the minimum legal age to use marijuana to a province’s legal drinking age.

> In an interview with The Guardian, the British newspaper, Mr. Trudeau said Canada can be a model to the world for the benefits of globalization. “What we’re facing right now – in terms of the rise of populism and divisive and fearful narratives around the world – it’s based around the fact that globalisation doesn’t seem to be working for the middle class, for ordinary people,” he said.

> A human face on the Phoenix pay systems fiasco: how one public servant – a single mother – was pute in dire financial straits when the federal government couldn’t give her paycheques for weeks.

> The gender-neutral national anthem is one step closer to becoming law.

> The B.C. government says it will help first-time home buyers with their down payments.

> And The Globe’s Steven Chase won an award from Amnesty International for his reporting on Canada’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Tony Keller (Globe and Mail): “If I were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, I’d be carefully considering what made Ms. Clinton toxic for so many voters. A lot of it was about the economy. Much of it was out of her control. But some of it was her own handiwork. Exhibit A: Her fundraising, and that of the Clinton Foundation, the latter featuring foreign donors and vague but suspicious connections running from government to the foundation and back again.”

Tom Flanagan (Globe and Mail): “Let’s be clear about the facts. What the Liberals have been doing is what the Conservatives did when they were in government, and what political parties in Canada, both federal and provincial, have always done – hold fundraisers where well-heeled donors get to spend time with prominent party figures. That’s not a bad thing; it’s a good thing. Political leaders shouldn’t talk just to their own officials; in particular, they need to hear from the owners, managers and professionals who keep the wheels turning in Canada’s economy. If occasional foreign billionaires slip into the mix, the penalty should be political, not legal, as long as they don’t make illegal financial contributions.”

Glen Hodgson and Danielle Goldfarb (Globe and Mail): “While a more favourable U.S. tax environment could make it more attractive to live in the United States, Mr. Trump’s closed attitudes toward a number of groups might counteract that, helping Canada benefit from a brain gain. The United States has already raised subtle barriers to entry for people through the attitudes and language of the lengthy election period, and those barriers may get formalized in a Trump administration. Higher U.S. immigration barriers would create opportunities for Canada to attract top talent with the best ideas.”

Michael Den Tandt (National Post): “Several candidates for [NDP] leader are expected to announce early in 2017. They face an environment in which they can benefit from Trump’s rise – the part of his program that is anti-free trade, anti-globalization, pro-working class and populist – and rail against its xenophobia, simultaneously. They also have an opportunity to make considerable inroads in southern B.C., hitching themselves to the anti-pipeline movement.”

Susan Delacourt (Toronto Star): “Even though it was Harper’s government that gave the green light to[the Parliament Hill renovation] projects, they are coming to fruition with Liberals in power – avowed fans of government and big institutions. The Liberals’ promised bid to liven up the Senate and Commons with ‘generational change’ matches a literal, physical move by the chambers into shiny, new surroundings at the end of next year. Buildings shut down through much of the Harper years – the conference centre or the West Block – will be reopened under Trudeau’s watch.”

