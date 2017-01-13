Also: A controversial helicopter ride; Paul Anka to sing for Trump; and what we now know about a Montreal high-tech firm targeted for takeover by a Chinese company

By Chris Hannay (@channay)

Parliament Hill hosted a major $2.5-million celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary on New Year’s Eve and even more events will roll out around the seat of our country’s democracy through 2017.

Like any good hosts, of course, the federal government wanted to tidy up before their guests came. (50,000 people visited the Hill and nearby areas that night, according to Canadian Heritage.) So the feds tendered a $997,000 contract to clean up the masonry wall along Wellington Street before Dec. 31, with one requirement catching this writer’s eye: contractors would have to manually remove chewing gum.

Yes, inconsiderate passers-by had been ignoring trash cans and discarding their flavourless wads by mashing them to the heritage stone, the build-up becoming so great that federal coffers had to cough up our hard-earned dollars so some poor mason with a chisel -- hood drawn to shield his or her face against the frostbitten winds -- could chip your spent spearmint off the fence that guards our beloved 150-year-old Parliament buildings, in time for a party we’d been saving up for years for.

Sure, the $1-million might be an entirely fair value to repair the Wellington Wall, this writer thought, but how much of that taxpayer money was going to fix unpreventable damage from weather and wear-and-tear -- and how much was going to remedy entirely avoidable abuse by ill-mannered boors?

Alas, it turns out the cost is pretty small: just $1,000 of that $1-million (or 0.1 per cent of the total) was spent on gum removal, Public Services and Procurement Canada says.

Still, just put your used Dentyne in the trash, right?

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW THIS MORNING

> The Canadian government will appoint its first resident ambassador to Iraq in 26 years, Michelle Zilio reports.

> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be in breach of ethics rules for using the Aga Khan’s private helicopter.

> A Montreal high-tech firm that is the target of a foreign takeover by a Chinese company has defence contracts and was involved in a program with Canada’s spy agency. The former Conservative government blocked the takeover, but the Liberals are giving it a fresh review.

> The federal government has quietly cancelled a program that linked private sponsors and Syrian refugees who had family in Canada, because of a lack of use.

> Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa Tourism want the federal government to make sure Centre Block renovations don’t turn Parliament Hill into an eyesore.

> Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella was named global jurist of the year by a Chicago law school.

> And Ottawa native Paul Anka reportedly has a new gig...at Donald Trump’s inauguration. He will, of course, be singing "My Way."

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Denise Balkissoon (Globe and Mail): “Over the past few months, I have noticed an inclination toward dropping out of the fray, and it dismays me. In my personal life, friends reveal that they are avoiding events because they are worn down by conflict; online, smart people like the feminist writer Lindy West are leaving Twitter because the harassment is openly toxic. I respect these decisions on an individual level. I also worry about what it adds up to.”

Thomas Gunton (Globe and Mail): “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement of support for the Keystone XL pipeline and approval of two other pipelines raises an interesting question. Could we be on the verge of moving from a pipeline shortage to a pipeline surplus? If you look closely at the numbers, the answer is yes and the implications could be costly.”

Michael Den Tandt (National Post): “The Canadian Trumpist movement, led by the charisma-challenged Kellie Leitch, the oleaginous Steven Blaney and soon the trash-talking Kevin O’Leary, is unraveling [Stephen] Harper’s life’s work by the day. The electoral effects promise to be devastating. Curiously, there’s little the party can do to prevent it.”

Toronto Star editorial board: “It must rankle Wynne, especially as she moves toward an unpromising election, that the feds were able to implement a politically popular middle-class tax cut last year, leaving the provinces with the hard choices – steal from other already underfunded programs, raise taxes, cut spending or some combination of all this. It must especially rankle that the feds want the provinces at the same time to do more on home care and mental health, offering incentives but not covering the full cost and certainly not paying their fair share just to keep the lights on.”

This is the daily Globe Politics newsletter. Sign up to get it by e-mail each morning and let us know what you think.



Report Typo/Error