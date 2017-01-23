WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW THIS MORNING:

IN CANADA

> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- who is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump “soon” -- is in Calgary today and tomorrow for a retreat with his cabinet. While the agenda will be dominated by the Trump administration, we do, of course, have our own stuff going on: The Liberal government is looking at setting up the Canada Infrastructure Bank in Calgary.

> Ottawa’s ambassador to Washington, David MacNaughton, says Canada may pursue alternate bilateral ties with the U.S. as the Trump administration seeks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which includes Mexico. A new Angus Reid poll finds Americans view Canada much more favourably than Mexico.

> National security agencies recommended against allowing a Chinese firm to buy a Montreal company because it didn’t want China to obtain certain military technology, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail. The takeover was blocked by the previous Conservative government, but the currently governing Liberals are giving the Chinese firm a second chance to win over the security agencies.

> With judicial appointments stacking up since Mr. Trudeau came to power, the Liberals have named advisory committees to recommend potential judges.

> Former prime minister Stephen Harper is significantly helping the Conservative Party with its fundraising.

> And B.C. Premier Christy Clark says she will forgo the $50,000-a-year stipend she gets from the B.C. Liberal Party, that came on top of her government salary.

IN WASHINGTON

> The Women’s March on Washington and its nearly 600 sister marches across the world mobilized millions this weekend. Crowd scientists estimate that nearly three times as many people were at the Women’s March as compared to Mr. Trump’s inauguration. Some political scientists think that the U.S.-wide marches were the largest combined demonstrations in U.S. history. Organizers in the U.S., and even in Canada, are looking to harness that energy into sustained political activism. Lingering doubts remain, however, as to whether the burgeoning movement will be more Tea Party or Occupy.

> The Trump administration has plans to trim the U.S. federal public workforce, but the permanent bureaucracy can do a lot to stall or kill his agenda.

> And less than a week into the Trump presidency, a group of lawyers is launching a lawsuit against Mr. Trump, arguing that he is violating the U.S. Constitution’s Emoluments Clause by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments. The clause disallows members of the U.S. government from receiving payments from foreign states.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT:

THE MARCH AND THE PRESIDENT

Summer Brennan (Globe and Mail): “I’ll be honest: I was nervous about attending the Women’s March on Saturday. I was worried that the mood would somehow be counter to my own frame of mind, which, in the runup to inauguration, was a strange double helix of black despair and radical hope. I wasn’t sure how that would play out in a sea of pink knit hats. … In the end, all my worries were for naught.”

Elizabeth Renzetti (Globe and Mail): “It was a remarkably peaceful day, and if the crowd sometimes wandered aimlessly rather than marching in any kind of precision order, it was a happy mayhem: People seemed buoyed by a message of uprising and resilience after an interminable election campaign that divided the country.”

Blue Knox (Globe and Mail): “Since Nov. 8, many have joked about moving to Canada. We have boasted Canada’s superiority as an apparently more ‘inclusive’ and multicultural nation. Claims of Canadian exceptionalism fail to see the similarities between the anxieties of unemployed workers in Alberta, and those in Michigan. Of the thousands of calls made, doors knocked and volunteers befriended, Iowa felt as close to home as I could get without being north of the 49th parallel.”

Scott Reid (CBC): “Even in the context of all this, there is a more basic reason to desire Trump's failure: evolution. The laws of political natural selection dictate that a successful Trump presidency will necessarily breed a long line of descendants. His success will guarantee that vulgarity, divisiveness and ritual fabrication become commonplace. Those in his own party will rush to emulate and imitate him. Those opposed will feel competitively pressured to adopt the same tactics. And the spread will spill over borders. What we see first in U.S. politics is imported to Canada and other Western democracies.”

Michael Den Tandt (National Post): “Whatever trade action the Trump administration may take in an attempt to balance U.S. trade with Mexico or China, it cannot seriously jeopardize American exports to Canada, without causing widespread manufacturing job losses on its home soil — and in the very rust belt states that gave Trump the victory in November.”

Peter Wehner (The New York Times): “Republican leaders in Congress need to be ready to call Mr. Trump on his abuses and excesses, now that he is actually in office. It is a variation of the Golden Rule, in this case treating others, including a Republican president, as they deserve to be treated. They need to ask themselves a simple, searching question: ‘If Barack Obama did this very thing, what would I be saying and doing now?’ — and then say and do it.”

Margaret Sullivan (The Washington Post): “Anyone — citizen or journalist — who is surprised by false claims from the new inhabitant of the Oval Office hasn’t been paying attention. That was reinforced when Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday that [Trump’s Press Secretary Sean] Spicer had been providing ‘alternative facts’ to what the media had reported, making it clear we’ve gone full Orwell.”

Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.

